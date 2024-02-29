Emily Blunt Was Another Actor Theorized To Be Rebecca Ferguson's 'Screaming' Co-Star. Now Her Rep Has Spoken Out

Back in 2016, Emily Blunt and Rebecca Ferguson starred in the well-reviewed The Girl on the Train together. Now, Ferguson has gone viral for comments she made while promoting her film Dune: Part 2 about a co-star who treated her poorly, and some folks on the internet were guessing that she was talking about Blunt. Now, the Oppenheimer star’s rep has spoken out about the speculation.

Regarding these viral comments about a co-star “screaming” at her, Ferguson confirmed that she wasn’t talking about Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise. Dwayne Johnson also posted about his support for his Hercules co-star . Now, Emily Blunt’s rep has spoken out about people thinking her Girl on the Train co-star was talking about her, telling The Daily Mail :

Rebecca and Emily are friends and there’s nothing but love between them.

For context, Blunt’s rep responded to fan speculation surrounding these comments the Mission: Impossible star made on the podcast Reign with Josh Smith :

I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star. … And I remember there was a moment, and this human being was being so insecure and angry, because this person couldn't get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set. This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew, and say 'You call yourself an actor. This is what I have to work with? What the fuck is … what is this?' … And I remember the next day I walked on and I said, 'You get off my set.' It's the first time I've ever spoken. I remember being so scared, and I looked at this person, and I said 'You can f off. I'm gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.'

As you can see, Ferguson was careful not to disclose the gender of this actor, and she really gave no hints as to who it was. So, this led to lots of speculation from the internet, which included folks thinking the actress may have been referring to Emily Blunt, who she was in The Girl on the Train with. However, that rumor has been dispelled, as the A Quiet Place star's rep stated that the two performers are “friends.”

This story is intense, and it’s hard to believe that Rebecca Ferguson was treated so poorly on set, and like her Dune: Part 2 premiere look , these comments quickly went viral. Then, after she told this story while promoting her highly anticipated film on the 2024 movie schedule , fan speculation quickly picked up.

The actress herself ruled out her The Greatest Showman co-star Hugh Jackman and Mission: Impossible’s leading man Tom Cruise, both of whom she’s worked with multiple times. Like I said, Dwayne Johnson also defended his Hercules co-star, writing very kind words about the actress while noting that he’d “like to find out who did this” to her.