Emily Blunt Was Another Actor Theorized To Be Rebecca Ferguson's 'Screaming' Co-Star. Now Her Rep Has Spoken Out
Emily Blunt's rep speaks out about Rebecca Ferguson's viral comments.
Back in 2016, Emily Blunt and Rebecca Ferguson starred in the well-reviewed The Girl on the Train together. Now, Ferguson has gone viral for comments she made while promoting her film Dune: Part 2 about a co-star who treated her poorly, and some folks on the internet were guessing that she was talking about Blunt. Now, the Oppenheimer star’s rep has spoken out about the speculation.
Regarding these viral comments about a co-star “screaming” at her, Ferguson confirmed that she wasn’t talking about Hugh Jackman or Tom Cruise. Dwayne Johnson also posted about his support for his Hercules co-star. Now, Emily Blunt’s rep has spoken out about people thinking her Girl on the Train co-star was talking about her, telling The Daily Mail:
For context, Blunt’s rep responded to fan speculation surrounding these comments the Mission: Impossible star made on the podcast Reign with Josh Smith:
As you can see, Ferguson was careful not to disclose the gender of this actor, and she really gave no hints as to who it was. So, this led to lots of speculation from the internet, which included folks thinking the actress may have been referring to Emily Blunt, who she was in The Girl on the Train with. However, that rumor has been dispelled, as the A Quiet Place star's rep stated that the two performers are “friends.”
This story is intense, and it’s hard to believe that Rebecca Ferguson was treated so poorly on set, and like her Dune: Part 2 premiere look, these comments quickly went viral. Then, after she told this story while promoting her highly anticipated film on the 2024 movie schedule, fan speculation quickly picked up.
The actress herself ruled out her The Greatest Showman co-star Hugh Jackman and Mission: Impossible’s leading man Tom Cruise, both of whom she’s worked with multiple times. Like I said, Dwayne Johnson also defended his Hercules co-star, writing very kind words about the actress while noting that he’d “like to find out who did this” to her.
Considering the anticipation and love surrounding Dune: Part 2 and its cast as well as the adoration for Rebecca Ferguson and her incredibly successful career, it’s not surprising that people want to know what actor treated her so poorly. While we don’t have an answer to this question, we can put the theory that she was talking about Emily Blunt to rest.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Laura Hurley
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest