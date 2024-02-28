The Rock Just Reached Out In Support Of Rebecca Ferguson After Fans Speculated He Was The 'Idiot' Co-Star Who Was 'Insecure And Angry' On Set
Rebecca Ferguson's recent story about an "idiot" co-star has prompted speculation, and somehow Dwayne Johnson has made that list.
Hollywood is filled with stories, both good and bad, that show co-stars relating to each other in extremes. Unfortunately, this new tale involving Dune: Part Two star Rebecca Ferguson and a mystery party is one of the worse tales you're going to hear. But it does wind up having a happy ending, because as the 2024 movie star explained how she stood up for herself in the end, she got a bump of support from former co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the process.
The Mystery Of Rebecca Ferguson’s “Idiot Of A Co-Star”
While appearing on the podcast Reign with Josh Smith, the star of what some consider one of the best sci-fi movies of recent times went out of her way not to reveal who the guilty party was. Though before she told the story you’re about to read, Rebecca Ferguson officially removed both Tom Cruise and her Greatest Showman leading man Hugh Jackman from the running. That having been said, here’s the story of Rebecca and one of the worst co-stars she’s ever worked with:
Such an intense story is obviously going to lead fans to speculate who this person is, and while we're not going join in, some famous names have trended as a result. Not to mention, Rebecca Ferguson’s IMDb page is probably enjoying an uptick in traffic right about now. All of this ties into how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became one of those speculated names, as well as his response to this story.
How The Rock Responded To Rebecca Ferguson’s Story
As the two had worked together on 2014’s Hercules. But the WWE superstar/Fast Saga icon seems to be in the clear, at least that's if his response to these rumors on Twitter is to be trusted. Here's how Johnson called out this mysterious "absolute idiot":
I can kind of see why the blind speculation would have landed on Dwayne Johnson before he came forward. After all, there was that alleged/historic Fast and Furious beef between himself and co-star Vin Diesel. But even before he came out in support of Rebecca Ferguson, I wouldn’t have been totally convinced that he was a prime suspect. So it’s good to see Johnson’s statement seemingly exclude him from further guess work.
While the mystery of Rebecca Ferguson's idiot co-star will endure for as long as she sees fit, it's good to know that she's no longer in a place where people don't have her back. Especially when one of the people who's got her is The Rock himself. Then again, after showing off a stunningly goth Dune 2 premiere look, I’d venture to guess that’s going to be even more of a deterrent for whomever tries to mess with her in the future.
The horizon looks pretty bright for Rebecca Ferguson, starting with her appearance in Dune: Part Two hitting theaters this weekend. And then there’s the upcoming second season of Silo, the Apple TV+ subscription driver that stars Ferguson at the head of its ensemble. While that next batch of episodes is currently in production, you can watch all of Season 1 at the moment; and I highly recommend that you do.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley