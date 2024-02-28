The Rock Just Reached Out In Support Of Rebecca Ferguson After Fans Speculated He Was The 'Idiot' Co-Star Who Was 'Insecure And Angry' On Set

Hollywood is filled with stories, both good and bad, that show co-stars relating to each other in extremes. Unfortunately, this new tale involving Dune: Part Two star Rebecca Ferguson and a mystery party is one of the worse tales you're going to hear. But it does wind up having a happy ending, because as the 2024 movie star explained how she stood up for herself in the end, she got a bump of support from former co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the process.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Mystery Of Rebecca Ferguson’s “Idiot Of A Co-Star”

While appearing on the podcast Reign with Josh Smith , the star of what some consider one of the best sci-fi movies of recent times went out of her way not to reveal who the guilty party was. Though before she told the story you’re about to read, Rebecca Ferguson officially removed both Tom Cruise and her Greatest Showman leading man Hugh Jackman from the running. That having been said, here’s the story of Rebecca and one of the worst co-stars she’s ever worked with:

I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star. … And I remember there was a moment, and this human being was being so insecure and angry, because this person couldn't get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set. This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew, and say 'You call yourself an actor. This is what I have to work with? What the fuck is … what is this?' … And I remember the next day I walked on and I said, 'You get off my set.' It's the first time I've ever spoken. I remember being so scared, and I looked at this person, and I said 'You can f off. I'm gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.'

Such an intense story is obviously going to lead fans to speculate who this person is, and while we're not going join in, some famous names have trended as a result. Not to mention, Rebecca Ferguson’s IMDb page is probably enjoying an uptick in traffic right about now. All of this ties into how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became one of those speculated names, as well as his response to this story.

(Image credit: Paramount)

How The Rock Responded To Rebecca Ferguson’s Story

As the two had worked together on 2014’s Hercules. But the WWE superstar/Fast Saga icon seems to be in the clear, at least that's if his response to these rumors on Twitter is to be trusted. Here's how Johnson called out this mysterious "absolute idiot":

Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.

I can kind of see why the blind speculation would have landed on Dwayne Johnson before he came forward. After all, there was that alleged/ historic Fast and Furious beef between himself and co-star Vin Diesel. But even before he came out in support of Rebecca Ferguson, I wouldn’t have been totally convinced that he was a prime suspect. So it’s good to see Johnson’s statement seemingly exclude him from further guess work.

While the mystery of Rebecca Ferguson's idiot co-star will endure for as long as she sees fit, it's good to know that she's no longer in a place where people don't have her back. Especially when one of the people who's got her is The Rock himself. Then again, after showing off a stunningly goth Dune 2 premiere look, I’d venture to guess that’s going to be even more of a deterrent for whomever tries to mess with her in the future.

The horizon looks pretty bright for Rebecca Ferguson, starting with her appearance in Dune: Part Two hitting theaters this weekend. And then there’s the upcoming second season of Silo, the Apple TV+ subscription driver that stars Ferguson at the head of its ensemble. While that next batch of episodes is currently in production, you can watch all of Season 1 at the moment; and I highly recommend that you do.