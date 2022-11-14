Rebel Wilson Offers Update After First Week Of Parenting

Rebel Wilson has been living the mom life since confirming the birth of her first child. While the fans got a sweet message and a photo of her newborn daughter, the movie star hasn’t said much about her life as a first-time mother since posting about her baby shower from her partner Ramona Agruma. After making it through her first week of parenting, Wilson hopped online to offer an update on her new role.

People reported the Pitch Perfect alum decided to give her followers on her Instagram after welcoming daughter Royce Lillian a week earlier. She appeared to be taking to motherhood quite swimmingly after wanting a child for years. Wilson checked in through an Instagram Story to give a positive update as a new mother.

One week of motherhood is done. It's been a total life change.

The comedic actress is loving motherhood right now. But that’s expected given Wilson mentioned becoming a mother was “years in the making.” The road to motherhood had been a hard one for the Jojo Rabbit star, as she spoke openly about her fertility issues. So having her daughter through a surrogate allowed her to finally become a mother.

Rebel Wilson spoke about all the new things she’s learned since becoming a mother, including changing diapers and daily feedings. In a proud mom moment, the actress revealed she singlehandedly assembled a swing for some outdoor time with her newborn daughter. While talking about new skills, she took a second to thank her supporters for “all the love” she’s received since announcing her daughter’s birth. The Senior Year star gave her fans a small update on Royce’s progress a week after her birth, saying:

She's a little tiny thing, but she's doing so amazing and is healthy and awesome and such a chill baby, actually. So, it's actually been cool to get to know her.

Spending time with her daughter seems to be Wilson’s main priority right now. Seeing her child’s personality develop in real time is capturing her time instead of a new project. The 42-year-old actress admitted her partner, friend and late-night host James Corden have been instrumental in taking care of the newborn, with Corden suggesting a nanny for the first-time mom to hire. So, the comedic actress is surrounded by a helpful community as she begins her journey as a mother.

Rebel Wilson is preoccupied with all the wonders of motherhood right now, but that doesn’t mean she’s put her acting career on hold, as she will star in her first dramatic film, The Almond and the Seahorse. The indie film will hit select movie theaters on December 16. Until the movie arrives, you can watch Senior Year with a Netflix subscription. After watching that, look over what other new movies are premiering in 2022.