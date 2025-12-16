Michelle Branch Went To A Diddy Party The Night Of One Of The Freakoffs, And Her Night With 'Owen Wilson' Highlights How Different Celeb Experiences Were
Michelle Branch just learned how close she once was to one of Diddy's "freak offs."
The trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs spent a lot of time discussing the massive parties that the rapper and mogul used to throw. Diddy was known for his parties, which featured an impressive array of celebrities too numerous to mention. The vast majority of them had no idea what was really going on, and some, like Michelle Branch and her former bandmate Jessica Harp, are only just now finding out.
Singer Michelle Branch recently posted a text chat between herself and her former Wreckers duo partner Jessica Harp to her Instagram Stories. In it, Harp relays that she’s been watching a new Diddy docuseries, likely Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by 50 Cent and available with a Netflix subscription. It turns out that the friends once attended a party thrown by Diddy, which was the site of a freak off. Harp wrote…
Harp includes an image from the event, which took place following the VMAs in 2004. Based on testimony that was given during Diddy’s trial for sex trafficking, it was revealed that Diddy would host events he called freak-offs, which often included him recording other people involved in sex acts. Most people at the party had no idea this was going on, as only some of the guests were actually part of the frak-offs.
Michelle Branch admits that she wondered if the Diddy party they had attended was more than it appeared to be. However, it sounds like the singers might have even been gone from the event before anything illicit began to take place. Harp says they left early, and instead of hanging with Diddy, they hung out with a very different celebrity and ate tacos. Harp wrote…
It’s unclear from the grammar if Branch and Harp smoked with Wilson, and then ate tacos with him, or if they smoked on their own, before meeting up to eat tacos. Either certainly sounds like a much more preferable evening to whatever may have been going on at Diddy’s party.
It’s certainly interesting. One imagines that the celebrity life is one of constant glamour, and it certainly has those moments. Honestly, the lavish parties thrown by Diddy are exactly what we imagine celebrities doing every night. Sometimes, however, even after a big event like an awards ceremony, a night is just hanging out with friends with weed and tacos. Honestly, that’s the party I’d rather hang out at anyway.
