Rebel Wilson Confirms The Birth Of Her First Child With Adorable Photo And Message

Rebel Wilson has been getting a lot of attention as of late. Just this past weekend, the star was rumored to be engaged to her girlfriend, Romana Argruma. The two ultimately shot down the misconception while at Disneyland. While Wilson apparently isn’t tying the knot with her lady right this moment, it turns out she did just take another major step. The Australian actress just confirmed that she has welcomed her first child via surrogate, and marked the occasion with an adorable photo and sweet message.

This news comes as a major surprise, as the star never mentioned that she was expecting. Of course, it should be said that she had no obligation to actually clue us all in. The Pitch Perfect alum took to Instagram to share a photo of her little girl, who’s named Royce Lillian. The post included a sweet photo of the precious baby, who just looks downright cute. Check out the snapshot for yourself:

This has got to be one of the most pleasant celebrity surprises of the year. And for real, the actress has just been hitting some serious major life milestones as of late. (But again, she’s not engaged.) One can’t help but feel happy for the new mommy! The star’s joy also flows through the words she shared in her caption:

I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

As mentioned, this is only one of several major changes to have occurred in the 42-year-old actress and TV personality’s life over the past few years. From 2020 to 2021, she participated in a “year of health” and, as a result of her commitment, she lost 70 lbs. and is looking to hold onto her new figure. And of course, she also has a significant other in her life.

