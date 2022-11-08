Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Baby Shower Hosted By Partner Ramona Agruma

Actress Rebel Wilson has been a star since back in 2011’s Bridesmaids, but she’s been making plenty of headlines over the last few years regarding her personal life. First she turned heads for her weight loss journey , and most recently she came out as queer, and revelaed her same-sex relationship . Wilson also recently became a mother , and opened up about her baby shower hosted by partner Ramona Arguma.

Rebel Wilson was somewhat forced out of the closet , but fans have been supporting her relationship with Ramona Arguma on social media. The public was shocked by the delightful news that Wilson had recently become a parent for the first time, and it looks like she had a great baby shower. Speaking to People and praising Arguma for being “so amazing and such a great partner”, she shared her happiness with the outlet. She said:

It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world.

From the look of the images shared on social media, it certainly looked like a gorgeous baby shower, full of various shades of pink. While shower games can be either hit or miss, I bet having a hilarious new mother like Rebel Wilson at the center of the function provides for plenty of comedy. And she’s no doubt feeling the love from those who attended the event.

Per the report by People, Rebel Wilson’s baby shower was held at the home of her friend Begum Sen, with the property reportedly featured on the reality show Selling Sunset. Her guests wore various florals and shades of pink, making the whole event look like something out of a magazine.

Of course, the main event of Rebel Wilson’s recent celebration is the fact that she has just become a mother. She shared the first glimpse at baby Royce Lillian on her personal Instagram account, revealing that she became a mother through the use of surrogacy. Check out the sweet announcement post below,

How adorable is that? It certainly seems like a thrilling time in the personal life of Rebel Wilson. On top of her relationship with Ramona Arguma , she’s also become a mother for the first time thanks to the arrival of baby Royce. Her caption gives special thanks and respect to the surrogate mother who carried and gave birth to her daughter, which will no doubt strike up strong emotions from the many people out there who have gone through the surrogacy process .