Red One’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Here, And It’s Brutal For Dwayne Johnson’s New Movie

Set to hit the 2024 movie release schedule in less than a week, fans were eager to see the critical verdict on Dwayne Johnson’s latest holiday blockbuster, the upcoming Red One . Unfortunately for the Fast & Furious star, the early reactions have been far from glowing . And now the news has gotten worse: Red One’s Rotten Tomatoes score has dropped to a brutal low, casting a shadow over Johnson's highly anticipated new holiday flick.

The holiday-themed action-comedy, starring The Rock alongside Chris Evans, was marketed as a fresh, high-energy spin on the best Christmas movies . The plot centers on a special ops mission with a holiday twist, with Johnson and Evans teaming up to battle “bad guys” and save the Christmas spirit. But as of now, Red One holds a disappointing 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 36 critic reviews, dampening the film’s festive buzz.

The 33% Rotten Tomatoes score is particularly rough for Johnson, who’s had a string of mixed results at the box office over the last few years. His 2022 superhero film Black Adam received similarly lukewarm reviews , which was a blow for Johnson given how heavily he’d promoted the film. With Red One, it seems the combination of holiday cheer and action-packed spectacle hasn’t quite landed the way many had hoped.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

According to the Chief Film Critic of The Times UK , Red One is one of the worst movies of the year, with no narrative urgency, and called it “Gross, grim yuletide yuck.” Ouch. And that’s just one critic. While most are negative, even the few positive reviews are relatively lukewarm. For example, William Bibbiani of The Wrap gave it a positive write-up, saying, “It all averages out to slightly above average. For a film like ‘Red One,' that’s about as good as anyone could hope for.”

Still, Red One is meant to be a lighthearted, over-the-top holiday romp, and its success may hinge on whether audiences are simply in the mood for a fun, feel-good film that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Johnson’s loyal fanbase could still turn out to watch him and Evans throw punches and spread holiday cheer, no matter what the critics say. After all, some Christmas movies that initially flopped with critics have found devoted fan followings over time. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) with Jim Carrey and Jingle All the Way (1996) faced harsh criticism initially. And while they aren’t great movies by any means, no holiday season goes by without my family watching both.

Although the Rotten Tomatoes score is obviously not ideal for Red One, it doesn’t mean the movie won’t find its place as a popcorn holiday flick. For some viewers, a blend of big-budget action, holiday cheer, and two charismatic leads might be just the kind of holiday flick they're looking for this season. It’s worth noting that while not a rave write-up, Mike Reyes of CinemaBlend gave the film a 3.5-star review, saying it “delivers the magic and the laughter.”

In the end, what truly matters is what audiences think of the film. If you're interested, you can catch Red One in theaters starting November 15. At some point in the future, it will be available for streaming with a Prime Video subscription .