The Rock And Chris Evans’ Red One Finally Screened, And Critics Are Going Down Separate Chimneys: ​'On The Naughty List For 2024’

November is the month of Thanksgiving, but it’s also the time at which moviegoers can expect Christmas-themed fare to arrive. This year, one such title is the holiday blockbusters Red One , which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons and more. Less than two weeks away from hitting the 2024 movie schedule , this film just screened for critics, who’ve shared their reactions. They seem to be generally mixed thus far, to say the least. Some would likely put the flick on the “naughty” list, while others would dub it “nice.”

What Kind Of Reactions Lean Towards The “Naughty” List Placing?

Directed by Jake Kasdan (who helmed the last two Jumanji films), the yuletide film sees The Rock play the head of the North Pole’s security team, who must recruit a cynical hacker to help rescue a kidnapped St. Nick. Red One ’s trailers have teased what appears to be an over-the-top adventure filled headlined by some major stars. However, not everyone seems so impressed after checking it out. Film pundit Matt Neglia didn’t mince words when explaining why he’s putting the movie on “the naughty list for 2024”:

Putting RED ONE on the naughty list for 2024. Unfunny and visually repulsive, even the action lacks excitement & entertainment. The only watchable scene features Kristofer Hivju in full-body prosthetics as Krampus, slapping the coal out of Dwayne Johnson. Nearly everyone appears embarrassed to be there, delivering ridiculous dialogue about rescuing Santa, saving Christmas, and spreading holiday cheer—all while Chris Evans exasperatedly yells ‘What?!’ at each new plot development, gadget or mythological power. An eye-rolling, overproduced waste of both talent and budget.

One of the obvious draws of the movie is Mr. Johnson (who has other big upcoming movies on the docket). However, it would seem that at least one fan of the wrestler-turned-actor was left disappointed after their screening. Peter Gray of The AU Review , weighed in on why he thought the film didn’t work:

As a fan of Mr Dwayne Johnson I obviously wanted [Red One] to provide mild entertainment, but it sadly misses the mark on spreading festive fun. There’s a promising world made here and the cast are all reliable, but it sadly has no idea who it wants to cater for.

ComingSoon.net’s Jonthan Sim didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts. In fact, he went as far as to give the Jake Kasdan-helmed motion picture a brutally honest distinction:

RED ONE is one of the most ridiculous Christmas movies I’ve ever seen. Occasionally enjoyable, but Jake Kasdan directs this outrageous premise like a very serious action thriller, only ever pausing to have Chris Evans’s character scream, “What is happening?!” every few minutes. Mind-numbing stupidity, absurdly expensive, and somehow cheap-looking at times.

So, all in all, it would seem that a number of people weren’t feeling the holiday spirit from this particular film. There are, however, those who feel differently about The Rock and Chris Evans’ latest cinematic endeavor.

What Kind Of “Nice” Things Are Critics Saying About Red One?

Red One , which was supposed to go to streaming , seems to be proving itself to be a fun theatrical experience for a number of viewers. Among that group is CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes . He took to social media to sing his praises of the movie, and even name-dropped two other festive flicks when describing its vibe:

[Red One] is a holly jolly throw down that pleasantly surprised me. Think of an espionage flavored midway point between Elf and Silent Night. Chris Evans steals this movie as America's anti-hero dad & J.K. Simmons once again shines as Santa. A new holiday adventure on my nice list.

Pop Culture Planet’s Kristen Maldonado would surely agree with Mr. Reyes’ assessment of the movie. She had nothing but positive thoughts to share about the film, which she said delivers some fresh elements:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[Red One] is an action-packed holiday showdown, but my favorite part had to be the mythology introduced! They level up the holiday magic we know and love, while adding a fresh perspective with mythological characters we don’t often see represented. A blast for the whole family!

Of course, as much as a production like this is a team effort, a lot of praise is going towards the leading man – Dwayne Johnson. Critic Kevin Fenix , who enjoyed the film as a whole, gave some serious props to the Fast & Furious alum. And, based on his comments, viewers are in for a somewhat layered performance from Johnson:

[Red One] is pure Christmas magic! Fun, funny, and full of what makes it the most magical time of the year. Also, unexpectedly amazing world building that begs further exploration, and a surprisingly emotional performance by [The Rock] that genuinely had me shed a few tears.

Whatever the reactions may suggest, one would think that there are still fans planning to check out the film. Considering the mixed responses, it’s probably fair to say that this may not be dubbed one of the best Christmas movies of all time in the long run. It could still, however, find a solid audience and become a film that’ll be rewatched for years to come. Time will tell, and I’m personally curious to see whether others deem the movie naughty or nice within the next few weeks.