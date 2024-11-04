The Rock And Chris Evans’ Red One Finally Screened, And Critics Are Going Down Separate Chimneys: 'On The Naughty List For 2024’
Is the film truly naughty or absolutely nice?
November is the month of Thanksgiving, but it’s also the time at which moviegoers can expect Christmas-themed fare to arrive. This year, one such title is the holiday blockbusters Red One, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons and more. Less than two weeks away from hitting the 2024 movie schedule, this film just screened for critics, who’ve shared their reactions. They seem to be generally mixed thus far, to say the least. Some would likely put the flick on the “naughty” list, while others would dub it “nice.”
What Kind Of Reactions Lean Towards The “Naughty” List Placing?
Directed by Jake Kasdan (who helmed the last two Jumanji films), the yuletide film sees The Rock play the head of the North Pole’s security team, who must recruit a cynical hacker to help rescue a kidnapped St. Nick. Red One’s trailers have teased what appears to be an over-the-top adventure filled headlined by some major stars. However, not everyone seems so impressed after checking it out. Film pundit Matt Neglia didn’t mince words when explaining why he’s putting the movie on “the naughty list for 2024”:
One of the obvious draws of the movie is Mr. Johnson (who has other big upcoming movies on the docket). However, it would seem that at least one fan of the wrestler-turned-actor was left disappointed after their screening. Peter Gray of The AU Review, weighed in on why he thought the film didn’t work:
ComingSoon.net’s Jonthan Sim didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts. In fact, he went as far as to give the Jake Kasdan-helmed motion picture a brutally honest distinction:
So, all in all, it would seem that a number of people weren’t feeling the holiday spirit from this particular film. There are, however, those who feel differently about The Rock and Chris Evans’ latest cinematic endeavor.
What Kind Of “Nice” Things Are Critics Saying About Red One?
Red One, which was supposed to go to streaming, seems to be proving itself to be a fun theatrical experience for a number of viewers. Among that group is CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes. He took to social media to sing his praises of the movie, and even name-dropped two other festive flicks when describing its vibe:
Pop Culture Planet’s Kristen Maldonado would surely agree with Mr. Reyes’ assessment of the movie. She had nothing but positive thoughts to share about the film, which she said delivers some fresh elements:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Of course, as much as a production like this is a team effort, a lot of praise is going towards the leading man – Dwayne Johnson. Critic Kevin Fenix, who enjoyed the film as a whole, gave some serious props to the Fast & Furious alum. And, based on his comments, viewers are in for a somewhat layered performance from Johnson:
Whatever the reactions may suggest, one would think that there are still fans planning to check out the film. Considering the mixed responses, it’s probably fair to say that this may not be dubbed one of the best Christmas movies of all time in the long run. It could still, however, find a solid audience and become a film that’ll be rewatched for years to come. Time will tell, and I’m personally curious to see whether others deem the movie naughty or nice within the next few weeks.
Ultimately, what matters here, though, is what you think about the film and, if you’re willing and able, you can check it out in cinemas starting on November 15. And, at some point, it’ll be streamable with a Prime Video subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.