Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Grey And More Reach Out After Kat Dennings Gets Married

Kat Dennings has solidified herself as a relatively beloved star within the Hollywood landscape after being in the public eye for a little over two decades. She’s also become a fan-favorite crush for a number of fans. It’s for that reason that Twitter didn’t take it so well in 2021 when it was confirmed that Dennings got engaged to musician Andrew W.K. Over two years after their engagement began, the actress and her longtime partner finally tied the knot during a sweet ceremony. Photos from the event are now starting to hit the web and, upon that happening, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Grey and more reached out.

The 37-year-old actress shared some sweet photos from the event on her Instagram account this week. Pics for the event were taken by Jose Villa of Vogue and show the couple looking absolutely delighted on their big day. The comments of the 2 Broke Girls alum’s post were filled with kindness and congratulations from fans and celebrities. When it comes to the latter, Reese Witherspoon entered the chat with a sweet response:

Oh wow!! Such a beautiful moment .. so happy for you both ❤️❤️

The star of The Morning Show (which is available to Apple TV+ subscribers ) was definitely kind to say that. Following her lead was Jennifer Grey, as the actress – who’s returning for Dirty Dancing 2 – shared a warm message of her own:

You did it!!! So happy for you two!! mazel tov ❤️❤️

Another person who commented was someone who was actually present at the ceremony, Brenda Song. Both she and the beautiful bride worked together on the Hulu series Dollface, which ran for two seasons. Song was absolutely beaming with pride when she reacted to her former co-star’s nuptials:

SPARKS JOY. My faves. Thank you for letting us be apart of this magical day. Love you both BEYOND.❤️❤️

All of the comments from the stars mentioned above are nothing short of sweet, and there are plenty of other sentimental messages as well. Check out some of the other tender thoughts celebrities shared:

Ugh. Perfection! So so happy for you. - Christy Carlson Romano

Oh my goddess 😍😍😍 what are gorgeously lovely couple ♥️♥️♥️ - Jessy Schram

These looks are fire. - Tara Strong

Omg Kat, you’re GORGEOUS 😭🤍 What stunning pics and congrats my friend!!! Wow so beautiful! - Mallory Ervin

The relationship between Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. began sometime in early 2021, and the romance was only confirmed about a week before their engagement was revealed that May. Interestingly, the two have long had a connection of sorts because, as Vanity Fair notes, Dennings had been a fan of W.K’s for some time. As Dennings told Vogue, they met under “mystical circumstances.” The two tied the knot in Los Angeles in November, and the ceremony was intimate. It apparently only included 15 guests, including the aforementioned Brenda Song, who attended with her partner (and photoshoot mate) Macaulay Culkin . Check out photos from the big day:

A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings) A photo posted by on

Kat Dennings – who has delighted fans as Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade now – seems to be soaking in all of the marital bliss. It’s truly a wonderful time for her and her new husband. And what’s even sweeter is that they’re receiving so much love from their friends and fans. Let’s wish the happy couple well as they embark on this new chapter in their lives!