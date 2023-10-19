Ridley Scott’s Reported Reaction To Top Gun 2 Revealed: ‘Meh’

When reflecting on the films released in 2022, Top Gun: Maverick emerges as one of the standout success stories of the year. Not only did it receive widespread critical acclaim, with our very own Eric Eisenberg awarding it a solid 4 out of 5 stars in his review, but it also achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the first 2022 movie to surpass the $1 billion mark at the global box office. This impressive financial performance ultimately earned it the title of the year's second-highest-grossing film, trailing only behind Avatar: The Way of Water. But while this accomplishment may impress many, you might as well call Blade Runner director Ridley Scott "Shania Twain" because "hat don't impress him much. The Tom Cruise-led sequel left him feeling a bit "meh," according to a story shared by director Fede Álvarez.

Scott's renowned for his no-nonsense attitude and candid nature, but his response regarding Top Gun: Maverick is rather tepid. In a recent Variety interview, the director of the upcoming Alien movie shed light on a fascinating exchange with the legendary Gladiator filmmaker. Álvarez elaborated:

I asked him about the new Top Gun and he’s like, ‘meh.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he was like, ‘My brother’s was original, and this is like, eh.’ He really respected it, but you could see how tough he was. So I was like, ‘There’s no way I win this one.’

The original Top Gun was helmed by Ridley’s brother, Tony Scott, who tragically took his own life on August 19, 2012. Tony, known for directing iconic films such as Man On Fire, Enemy Of The State, and True Romance, unfortunately passed away in San Pedro, California. His untimely death sent shockwaves through the cinematic community and his brother’s life, which he addressed in his 2016 emotional Golden Globes acceptance speech .

Álvarez admitted to some initial jitters ahead of his meeting with Scott, mainly because the iconic director had recently viewed his film Alien: Romulus. That project is notably a continuation of Scott’s own groundbreaking work on Alien, one of the best horror movie franchises he co-created. Nevertheless, the Panic Attack! writer emphasized the significance of being physically present to absorb Ridley’s insights. In a candid moment, the Don’t Breathe director confessed:

Even if he didn’t ask for it, I was gonna go there and sit at a table and look at him and get it. Even if he was gonna say, ‘You destroyed my legacy,’ I wanted to be in front of him and see him in the eye. I didn’t want to get an email where it says ‘Ridley says…’

Fortunately for the Evil Dead filmmaker, the meeting didn't unfold as he feared. According to Fede, unlike his thoughts regarding Maverick, the Napoleon director praised the upcoming horror movie . Fede continued:

And then he walks into the room, and he did say, ‘Fede, what can I say? It’s fucking great,' For me, it was like… My family knows it was one of the best moments of my life to have a master like him, who I admired so much, to even watch a movie I made but, particularly something like this… and talk to me for an hour about what he liked about it. One of the best compliments he said was, ‘The dialogue is great. Are you the writer?’ Yes!

Details surrounding Alien: Romulus have been closely guarded by 20th Century Studios and Disney. However, they've given a tantalizing glimpse, revealing that the story revolves around "a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe." The cast is headlined by Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), as well as David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (Rosaline), Spike Fearn (The Batman) and Aileen Wu (Away From Home).

Only time will tell if the next installment of Alien will make as big of a box office splash as Top: Gun Maverick once it hits the 2024 movie schedule when it lands in theaters on August 16, 2024. But, at the very least, it has Ridley Scott’s stamp of approval, which has to count for something.