How Robert Downey Jr.'s Friendship With Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt And Co. Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving Following Viral Dinner Posts

Fans' favorite new celebrity bromance as of late seems to be between Robert Downey Jr. and Stanley Tucci, who recently enjoyed a viral Italian dinner together and seem to both hang out with Emily Blunt quite a bit. After all, Tucci is her brother-in-law, and RDJ is her Oppenheimer co-star. And, the friendships between these massive stars just keep on giving, as we look to another viral video, this time featuring one John Krasinski.

If you can’t get enough of this bunch of celebs interacting, you’ve come to the right place. You can't help but love this hilarious video of Emily Blunt simply moving her husband, John Krasinski’s head down, while she's sitting across from her Oppenheimer cast mate. The pair of actors were on their press tour for Christopher Nolan’s epic (ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike), but Krasinski looks like he’s just been hanging around for good company:

Pretty funny, huh? The video was originally shared by the former Iron Man actor on his Instagram story before it became viral and accounts like E! News decided to meme it further. Fans love this video too, taking to the comment section to call it “so cute” and note how funny it is that the Edge of Tomorrow star’s famous husband is just hanging out with Christopher Nolan's cast by association.

Prior to this video hitting big, John Krasinski also photobombed an Oppenheimer dinner he was part of, standing behind Blunt, Downey, Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon as they enjoyed a rooftop meal together. Krasinski definitely gives off "the significant other who wasn’t technically invited but no one is mad to see there" vibes, and I love to see it! There’s so much star power between all these celeb friends, and I just can’t take it. Here are July Instagram photos for you to see as well:

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) A photo posted by on

RDJ, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were also recently seen all together at the Oppenheimer premiere in Paris, France dressed to the nines, too. Check them out (including Tucci’s wife, Felicity Blunt) all holding up Downey across the way from the Eiffel Tower:

And then we cannot exclude the sweet dinner party video Downey seemingly highlighted to help his buddy promote his Searching For Italy series, even though the last time new episodes came out was last year. The series was cancelled late last year, but its two seasons are currently streaming with a Max subscription :

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) A photo posted by on

Between all these viral videos and photos, you can really tell Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all genuinely love spending quality time together amidst their busy Hollywood lives. I feel like we need an Ocean’s Eleven remake with some of these actors, given all their effortless chemistry! Until then, you can see Downey and Blunt in Oppenheimer, which is now playing in theaters.