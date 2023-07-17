Fans Are Loving The ‘True Bromance’ After Robert Downey Jr. Posts About Stanley Tucci Cooking For Him And Other Guests

Stanley Tucci and Robert Downey Jr. are the newest celebs to form a "true bromance." The two actors have been photographed together during the press tour for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and seem to be having an absolute blast. Most recently, the Iron Man star posted a video of Tucci (who doesn't actually star in the Nolan film) cooking for him and other guests during a dinner party. It seems to mark the era of a beautiful friendship, and fans are obsessed with this new viral duo.

Robert Downey Jr. loves a dinner party, and the thought of one being hosted by Stanley Tucci is just too delightful. The Devil Wears Prada star is known for being an excellent chef, often sharing his dishes with the world on social media. He even had his own CNN docuseries, Searching for Italy where the actor travels the titular country to learn about culture and cuisine. His love for food was ever present at this gathering, where he put his impeccable skills to work and was even kissed by the Sherlock Holmes actor. All of that is present in Downey's Instagram post, which you can see below:

Fans were ecstatic to see the two movie stars together. While both actors are MCU participants, with RDJ famously playing Iron Man and Tucci playing Dr. Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger, they've never had a scene together. Their time at the dinner party more than makes up for that now, though, and fans are here for it! One person enthusiastically declared, "Now that’s a true bromance everybody was waiting to see," and it's hard to disagree. See what some other folks are saying in the comments:

Stanley Tucci also posted a video of himself cooking for the party, revealing that he was preparing food for 11 guests. He also showed his large cooking set up to accommodate the group as well as details about the meal he prepared, including the delicious ingredients he chose. You can see his delightful Instagram post below:

The Hunger Games vet has been ever present amid the Oppenheimer tour despite not being in the film. He's Emily Blunt’s brother-in-law and joined his wife, Felicity, and Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, on the European leg of the press tour. The Jungle Cruise actress is one of the stars of the film, and it seems like Blunt's family used her work tour as a family trip of sorts. All in all, everyone appears to have been having a lovely time. Krasinski even took part in an adorable cast selfie with Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. It's unclear if the rest of the cast was at the recent dinner party but, hopefully, they all got to enjoy Stanley Tucci’s cooking at some point. Let's also hope that this isn't the last taste of a bromance that we get between Tucci and Downey.

You can catch Oppenheimer, when it hits theaters on July 21st. It's one of the most anticipated films of the summer, and Christopher Nolan's latest has already received great early reactions from critics. For more information on other big movies heading to cinemas this summer, make sure to consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.