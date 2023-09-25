Robert Englund Says Making Freddy Krueger Funnier Made Wes Craven A ‘Little Angry,’ And Honestly, I Had No Idea

When it comes to the pantheon great horror movies and their iconic antagonists, the claw-wielding dream demon from the A Nightmare on Elm Street series, Freddy Krueger, stands out for his unique blend of terror and twisted humor. While Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees remain stoic and silent as they dispatch their victims, Freddy is known for his quips and darkly comedic antics — and a penchant for calling people "bitch" — brought to life by stellar performances from Robert Englund . However, according to a recent exclusive interview with the actor behind one of the most iconic horror movie villains, the franchise creator Wes Craven wasn't always on board with the child killer’s increasingly humorous persona.

In a conversation with Looper , Englund delved into the evolution of Freddy's character over the years, revealing some surprising insights. He noted that Craven, who passed away in 2015 , initially envisioned a far subtler sense of humor for Freddy, and wasn't prepared for the more cartoonish turns the character would take in later sequels. Englund said:

Wes got a little angry with us when we exploited it in later sequels ... Freddy cracks jokes, he sticks his tongue out of a phone, he puts the girl's face on and pretends to be Tina [Gray] (Amanda Wyss) ... He has a wicked, cruel, clown sense of humor ... The fans loved it so much because it was evidence of Freddy's personality, that we did exploit it in later sequels.

This revelation sheds light on the delicate balance between horror and humor in the early movies of the franchise. The tongue-through-the-phone gag is an undeniable treat, and is a sign of the kind of super-dark amusement Wes had in mind for Freddy. It wasn't until 1988's A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, directed by Renny Harlin, that the franchise fully embraced its humorous side while maintaining the scares. (The roach motel scene: nuff said.) Harlin's vision for Krueger was audacious, aiming to transform him into the James Bond of horror, a move that made both Wes Craven and Bob Shaye, the founder of New Line Cinema, quite apprehensive.

Harlin explained in an interview with Slash Film that Freddy needed to be larger than life, a charismatic anti-hero despite his villainous nature. The filmmaker had this to say:

He had to be bigger than life, kind of like a hero even though he's the bad guy. We have to introduce humor and wink at the audience, like, "We know you know, so let's go and have fun." That was the biggest thing Bob Shaye was worried about. Now, you look at the film and think, "Why didn't everyone realize it was going to work?" They didn't. I wasn't so sure, either.

Surprisingly, despite initial concerns about injecting humor into Freddy's character, The Dream Master was a hit with fans. It debuted at number one during its opening weekend, amassing $12,883,403 in earnings. Holding its top spot the following weekend, according to Box-Office Mojo , the film eventually grossed $49,369,899 at the U.S. box office, securing the 19th spot among 1988's highest-grossing films. It reigned as the highest-grossing Nightmare on Elm Street film until one of the best movie crossovers , Freddy vs. Jason, was released in 2003. Thanks to this success, Freddy Krueger remained solidified as one of the most flamboyant and unforgettable slashers in cinematic history, even if it didn't sit well with the entirety of the horror fandom.

This triumph not only reinforced Freddy's darkly comedic persona as integral to his lasting appeal but, for better or worse, paved the way for even zanier antics in subsequent films such as Freddy's Dead, approaching a level of cartoony camp that would make Bugs Bunny blush.

The fusion of horror and humor in the A Nightmare on Elm Street series struck a chord with audiences, making it one of the most successful of the 80s slashers . Freddy's unique blend of dark comedy was as vital to his enduring legacy as was his most gruesome kills . While Wes Craven's initial reservations eventually gave way to reluctant acceptance, Freddy's humorous edge undeniably contributed to the franchise's enduring popularity, solidifying its status as a fan-favorite for generations of horror hounds.

The future of the franchise is currently up in the air. There are ongoing discussions about the possibility of another remake or reboot, similar to the highly anticipated Friday the 13th television revival , which will be available for streaming with a Peacock subscription . Additionally, there have been talks about a new direction, reminiscent of the 2018 Halloween and the upcoming Exorcists sequels. Personally, I believe it's high time for Freddy Krueger to have a shot at a comedic comeback, even if Englund has claimed he's hung up his hat for good.