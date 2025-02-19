Robert Pattinson Had A Hilarious Take About His 'Fanbase' At The Mickey 17 Premiere, And The Twilight Fan In Me Can’t Get Enough

As a longtime Robert Pattinson fan from the Harry Potter and Twilight era, it’s of course a joy to see the actor continue his arc as a huge movie star. The actor traveled the world promoting his role in Bong-Joon Ho’s latest movie Mickey 17 (sometimes with wacky TikTok trends), which has been earning positive first reactions that include our own Mickey 17 review. But, I don’t think it fully clicked that a huge segment of the actor’s fanbase these days are men until his hilarious take on who turned up for him at his recent premiere.

When Robert Pattinson hit the scene as a teenager, he and his chiseled jaw and tusseled hair made him a verified heartthrob as I watched the differences between the Twilight movies and books unfold through his take on Edward Cullen across five movies. That’s why it’s so funny what he had to say as the Mickey 17 premiere hit the 2025 movie schedule. Check it:

Robert Pattinson shocked that his fanbase has "a bunch of guys" now 😹pic.twitter.com/vI7cduMXQSFebruary 13, 2025

As RPatz joked, it’s “strange” to see a “bunch of guys” cheering him on at the premiere for Mickey 17 especially due to his long history of young women making up a majority of his fanbase. Check out some of the commentary on X :

"Tenet & Batman performances made me a PattinSTAN" - @wrwhisperer

"He's batman, so yeah." - @justbenbyday

"well DUH he was in tenet" - @nqxba

"I mean after years of men going "Ew Twilight" whenever they see him, I can see why he's shocked" - @wisdomofolde

"he said, i am for the girls what is going on" - @ashvsthedead

Oh, how the tables have turned. I can’t count the amount of times when the Twilight movies were coming out, how much I heard how bad of an actor Pattinson is for starring in them, or how “a bunch of guys” wanted little to do with him. But, in the decade since the Twilight saga has ended, the actor has been making movies that get the fanboys excited, and now they are even showing up at premieres to support him, as the Twilight girlies before him.

On one hand, I’ve been feeling totally vindicated in my middle-school taste, because I spent my time pining over an actor who continues to have a really interesting career – and yes, I think he did his best, and even went above and beyond with his Twilight role, oftentimes with so-so scripts and direction!

Apparently all the actor had to do to earn a bigger fanbase was work with big filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, and play Batman. I feel like a particularly big turning point happened when he starred in the Safdie Brothers’ film, Good Time. He’s proved he’s more than Twilight, which I think was totally necessary for him to thrive in the way he wanted to go forward, but it seems like he’s aware that the real ones started with predominantly women supporting him with his early work.

Robert Pattinson’s new movie, Mickey 17 has a release date of March 7. The R-Patz fangirls and fanboys are uniting for this one, and I think that’s beautiful.