Robert Pattinson Explained He'd Love To Make A Movie His Kid Can Watch, And I Can Almost Feel The Harry Potter Fans Cringing

Robert Pattinson became famous for playing a teen vampire, but in the years since, he’s put together one of the more diverse resumes in Hollywood. He’s made a lot of different sorts of movies, from character dramas to his upcoming sci-fi film Mickey 17, and he’s even played The Batman, even if not everybody realizes it. The one thing his projects have in common is you probably don’t want to show them to young children.

Of course, Robert Pattinson has a young child of his own now, and while she’s still a little young to be watching movies, the AP recently asked the actor if he would be interested in making films his daughter could watch. He indicated he would, saying:

I'd love to, yeah. I mean, like, the only thing she really seems to be interested in now is just looking at the wall.

And that sound you just heard was Harry Potter fans groaning as it seems everybody forgot Pattinson made one high-profile film that would be acceptable for most ages.

Robert Pattinson Began His Career With Harry Potter

It’s become something of a piece of trivia in Robert Pattinson's career that, while Twilight was the franchise based on a young adult book series that made him famous, it wasn’t actually the first one he appeared in. He played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth film in the franchise.

While the Harry Potter movies do get a bit more mature over time, along with their original reading audience, Goblet of Fire isn’t particularly inappropriate for children. It's very intense at the end. However, for the most part, it's a fun film for basically the whole family. Pattinson probably wouldn’t want his daughter to watch that one for a few more years though.

Of course, there are a few reasons why Pattinson may not consider Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as one of his movies kids can watch. The first is that it’s not really his movie. He has a significant supporting role, but he probably doesn’t think about it when he’s thinking about his own films. Pattinson has also been critical of his performance, so maybe he just doesn't want his daughter to see it. The final reason is Cedric Diggory dies, so honestly, maybe Goblet of Fire isn’t a movie he wants his daughter to see when she’s young.

Pattinsnon Wants To Make An Animated Movie, And He Already Has

Pattinson actually said he’d like to voice a character in an animated movie too, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'd love to do the voice of a cartoon.

That is actually another case of the actor saying he’d like to do something he’s already done. Pattinson was part of the English language cast of Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron. As that was a more recent job and it was a lead role, it seems unlikely Pattinson forgot about it.

He may be just thinking about a voice role in traditional Western animation, something from Disney, Pixar, or DreamWorks. Honestly, that sounds great. Casting major stars as voice actors is pretty commonplace so it seems likely if Pattinson wants that kind of work, it will be offered to him.

Pattinson is far from the first actor to consider making movies specifically for their kids. Ryan Reynolds starred in Detective Pikachu after realizing he’d made few films his young kids could watch. The great Michael Caine starred in Muppet Christmas Carol for the same reason. So, it's perfectly understandable and wonderful that he wants to do something his kiddo can see. However, let's not forget that he was in Harry Potter...