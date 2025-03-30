Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Hung Out After She Canceled Her Wedding, And An Insider Weighs In On What’s Going On Between The Two

Rumors about Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney allegedly dating ran rampant in 2022, with fans believing that the romance between their characters in Anyone But You had spilled off of the page and into real life. Now the former co-stars — who each have several projects on the 2025 movie calendar, but none together — are raising eyebrows again after hanging out just days after Sweeney called off their her wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino. So what’s really going on?

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Allegedly Spent Time Together In Dallas This Weekend

In a twist that sounds something like life imitating art, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were apparently seen together in Dallas this weekend for the wedding of Powell’s sister Leslie. Fans contacted DeuxMoi, who posted to Instagram reports like:

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are at a rehearsal dinner seemingly together at a Mexican restaurant in Dallas (Joe Leo) as we speak.

Sydney Sweeney in Dallas going to Glenn Powell’s sister’s wedding today. Went to Park House last night at Hudson House brunch today with his cousins but he’s not even there.

Back when the actors were promoting Anyone But You (available to stream with a Netflix subscription), they admitted to leaning into rumors that they were together but, now that they don’t have the movie as an excuse, many fans are hoping they’re not faking it anymore. Comments included:

Oh manifesting… in the movie it was her sister’s wedding. In real life could be his – stefanieleme

– stefanieleme I love when PR chemistry turns real 😂 – gingermae1010

– gingermae1010 I hope they end up dating one day. They're so cute together – jacquelinemtz

– jacquelinemtz They have been playing the long game – beesaare

Other Instagram users, however, said it was “giving friendship” , and they celebrated the fact that the co-stars have remained close. It seems like these fans might be closer to the truth.

Insider Denies Romantic Relationship Between The Anyone But You Co-Stars

The year may have changed, but the reports are still the same, it seems. A source told US Weekly that Sydney Sweeney and Leslie Powell have “been close friends for a long time,” rejecting any relationship rumors regarding the Euphoria actress and Leslie’s brother. The insider said:

There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends. Sydney is close with the entire family.

Nothing to see here, folks. In fact, the insider pointed out that Sydney Sweeney wasn’t Glen Powell’s date to the wedding and that Leslie invited Sweeney to her big day, continuing:

Sydney brought one of her girlfriends to the wedding as a guest and she RSVP’d months ago.

That means Sydney Sweeney made plans to attend Leslie’s nuptials probably long before she knew she would be putting her own wedding on hold.

I actually love that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have remained friends since their hit movie, and the fact that she’s friends with his sister (and apparently cousins, too, if she went to brunch with them) makes it even sweeter.

News that she and Jonathan Davino called off their wedding came just days after Sydney Sweeney deleted a social media photo of them kissing, which prompted breakup rumors to start circulating again. Hopefully, the weekend trip down South was a good distraction for the Immaculate star amid her own relationship troubles. Though, if she and Glen Powell really are platonic friends, I have to wonder if these rumors just caused her more stress.