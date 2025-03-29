Just Call Her Sand Dune Sydney Sweeney. Of Course, The Actress' Latest Vacation Pics Are Absolutely Breathtaking

Sydney Sweeney has been a very busy woman lately. This summer, her latest thriller, Echo Valley, will be available to Apple TV+ subscription holders, and she has the adaptation of The Housemaid hitting theaters on Christmas Day. She's also reprising Cassie on Euphoria’s long-awaited third season and leading the Christy Martin wrestling biopic. Despite all of that work on her plate, it looks like it’s time to call the actress is taking some time to chill, though. We might want to add "Sand Dune" in front of Sweeney's name, as that's the vibe her latest vacay photos give.

The talented 27-year-old actress sure knows how to vacation in style. One of her latest Instagram posts features photos that show her looking breathtaking against the backdrop of sand dunes. She's also sporting a vintage minidress I wish I owned. Check out the post:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

Whether "Sand Dune Sydney Sweeney" is standing or kneeling in these beachy vacation photos, you have to admit she looks great. With natural glam makeup and loose beach waves, she just seems flawless. As previously mentioned, what also has my eye is her vintage Christian Dior by John Galliano pinup-style minidress, which also adds credibility to her status as a style icon.

While we don’t know for sure which beach the is in, it should be noted that she was channeling spring vacation weather a couple of days ago in Tanzania, Africa. In that bikini post, she looked ethereal, swimming at the bottom of an infinity pool. You could argue that the actress was channeling her inner mermaid as she floated effortlessly in that water, surrounded by many different shades of blue.

Not long ago, Sydney Sweeney’s “wild” safari photos proved vacation goals. Elephants, giraffes and zebras filled the photos and videos she posted, and they were quite stunning! I have no problem saying I’m insanely jealous of all of these vacations Sweeney is lucky to experience.

The Madame Web actress has shown time and time again that she can rock a beach look. Just last New Year’s, she looked cool while posing in a brown bikini on a jet ski. During that night, she also partook in karaoke and barhopping with her friends. When it comes to swimwear, last summer, Sweeney took in some sun in a gorgeous one-piece suit, while also bringing her cute puppers along on a boat trip.

But the Eden actress doesn’t just strike a pose in her swimsuits. She clearly isn’t afraid to engage in extreme sports and jump off cliffs. She can also take in hot weather, which was the case with her Greece vacation last summer. Needless to say, the bankable star seizes any fun or adventurous opportunity that she can while on her vacations and looks good while doing so.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering how great Sydney Sweeney looks among the sand dunes, I wonder if Denis Villeneuve might consider casting her in Dune: Messiah. I mean, it could happen, right? Regardless of that, I'm going to keep living vicariously through he fun posts. Also, keep track of Sweeney's upcoming projects by looking over the 2025 movie schedule.