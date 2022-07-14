Tom Brady Is Honest (Also Unrelatable) About The 'Hardest Part' Of Raising Kids With Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and his model wife Gisele Bündchen have been married for well over a decade now, and seemingly live a pretty charmed life with their kids. Sometimes it can be the charmed part of their life that worries the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player when it comes to raising his little ones though. The NFL star recently was asked if it’s ever difficult to keep his kids “grounded” and he shared the “hardest part” of raising his kids when money and fame come into play. It’s a take that’s not relatable for most of us, but it is really honest.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are raising their two children together and Brady has a third child with his ex-Bridget Moynahan, whom Bündchen is the stepmom of. Obviously, however, these kids don’t live an average existence, and it’s very different than what Brady and his wife themselves grew up with. While speaking with Jim Farly on the Drive podcast recently, the star opened up about his own childhood memories and how he sees things are not the same for his own kids.
Cut to now, that’s certainly not the lifestyle he and his family live at all. Brady, at 44, has made an exorbitant amount of money. He's had guest stints on Netflix shows. Plus, after un-retiring, he's still playing professional football with a heavy traveling schedule to boot. And his model wife is an author and is interested in charitable causes (she left IMG models in 2021). Thus, their kids' growing up experiences have been a little different than the typical family.
Development of their children is important for the couple. Back in 2016 when the kids were little, Gisele Bündchen even participated in the documentary The Beginning of Life about how important a child’s first years are to their developmental success later. And Brady and Bündchen are aware of what their kids miss out on as well as the experiences they get to do that most people will never be able to relate to. Still, how many kids end up on the ground at a Super Bowl, much less as their dad is winning?
He also noted though, that it’s not like they can just pick up and live a normal life.
While some people reading this story might have the luxury of hiring someone to help clean, the concept of other people being at your beck and call and the notion of not having privacy anywhere you go, as Brady does, are foreign to all but a very small subset of people. (In fact, Mark Wahlberg and other celebs have been open about the downsides of fame with their kids as well.) That's not even counting weird things that happen in their lives, like Tom Brady playing football with Kanye West's kid or whatever. Again, totally unrelatable.
Regardless, he told Jim Farley he hopes he’s doing a good job as a parent, even though he knows he makes mistakes. He hopes his kids recognize what is “a treat” and something meant to make their lives easier and not an absolute given, as well. On that front, I think his comments are something most parents can identify with.
