Whoopi Goldberg Is Back On The View After That Volcano Situation. One Reason She Still Feels ‘Terrible’

The View’s panel looked a little different when the show returned after the 4th of July holiday weekend. ABC’s popular daytime talk show was without several of its co-hosts – Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro. Coincidentally, all three were held up by nature-related issues, but Goldberg’s situation was the most extreme, given she was trapped in Italy due to a volcanic eruption. The comedian has since returned to her post on the show and, when she was on the air, she revealed one reason she felt “terrible.”

Goldberg was in Italy over the holiday weekend when Mount Etna – the largest volcano in Europe – erupted. With that, those in the area were advised to stay in place, and Goldberg was stranded as a result. She explained her situation in a video that was aired during The View’s July 6th episode. The beloved Color Purple star returned to the air on Tuesday, July 7th and spoke to her co-stars about her experience in Sicily. While Goldberg’s glad the volcano “finally let [her] leave,” she has mixed feelings since others weren’t as fortunate:

I feel terrible because none of the airports are open now, either, so people who were supposed to leave two days ago still have not because all the airports are closed.

Ultimately, this seems to be a case of Goldberg’s celebrity status working in her favor. It goes without saying that few people would have the pull to find a way to leave a country in the midst of such a dangerous situation. Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad Goldberg is back to her duties amid the 2026 TV schedule, but it’s hard not to think about those who remain in the vicinity of the eruption. Joy Behar, who filled in on Monday as a result of the absences, asked Goldberg how she got out, and she shared details (via EW):

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We got out because I got a plane. We had to wait because the window for us to be able to leave was 17 minutes. They said between 11:00 and 11:17, you can’t do it at 11:18, you can’t do it before, this is the window you have. We were like, okay, we grabbed a couple of other people and said we’ll try to get a plane.

Apparently, that all came after an initial attempt to leave the area, as the Sister Act star explained. Goldberg and co. were actually on a plane when the pilot announced to passengers that Mount Etna “blew her top.” During the show, the EGOT winner also shouted out a pilot named Salvo and also stressed the need for others to “get home to their kids.” She also mentioned another reason why she felt so bummed over missing Monday’s taping. Hear Goldberg's story in its entirety below:

Whoopi Goldberg Details Her Journey Home After Volcano Eruption In Italy | The View - YouTube Watch On

Weather-related issues have hampered Goldberg’s presence on The View before as, earlier this year, she found herself snowed in due to a blizzard. At that time, though, she was able to appear on the series virtually. It feels like, at this point, Goldberg definitely still has the drive to wake up each day for work and take part in spicy discussions with her cohorts. It’s inevitable that other members of the cast will miss tapings for varied reasons, though I’m not sure any of those will top Goldberg’s volcano story.