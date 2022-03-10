Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He’s Not Interested In Directing

At this point, it feels like Ryan Reynolds can pretty much do it all. He’s a talented actor, a comedic writer and a savvy producer. However, the star has yet to take to the director’s chair to helm a feature. Given his love of cinema and unique creative touch, Reynolds could be solid if presented with the opportunity. Yet directing isn’t actually something that interests him, as he recently explained.

The 45-year-old actor seems to have a deep love for the creative process that goes into making motion pictures and enjoys collaborating with others. He particularly seems to love working with directors like Shawn Levy, who he recently reteamed with for The Adam Project. And when talking about the prospect of directing, he explained that it’s those fun relationships that have partially deterred him from sitting in the chair himself:

It genuinely doesn’t... Storytelling interests me in every way, shape, and form. Producing interests me in every way, shape, and form. Same with performing. And I get to work with guys like Shawn Levy. I don't know why I would try to think I can do that on my own. That would be idiotic. If I could direct something with Shawn Levy down the road someday, that would be nice. But no, I love the position I'm in. I love that I get to work with folks that I get to work with. I also just really feel like, why would I deprive myself of that amazing collaborator? I just think that's so important in everything that I do. I don't ever pretend to be a person who's just unilaterally deciding this or that. I love the creative process of having someone to bounce something off of. I love the creative process of trial and error, of ripping something apart and rebuilding it again. That's the thing that I'm most interested in, and I love doing that with someone.

Based on the comments he shared with Collider , Ryan Reynolds definitely prefers to stay in the acting and producing lanes. Both positions are challenging enough, but being a director is a very different thing. It’s not a job that every person is built for, and Reynolds seems to know where he’s most comfortable. Still, I definitely wouldn’t go as say that the idea of him helming a film is “idiotic.” Personally, I think he’d direct a fun Deadpool flick, especially after handling those duties on the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel crossover with Thor’s Korg.

The idea of the star teaming up with Shawn Levy to co-direct a production at some point is also exciting. The two have worked incredibly well together thus far, with their first collaboration, Free Guy, earning strong reviews and big box office titles . So far, their latest, Netflix’s The Adam Project, is garnering some sweet reactions as well. Keeping all of that in mind, I’d say the two are a match made in movie heaven.

Even if the pair were to team up though, it probably wouldn’t happen any time soon, especially given the actor’s immediate plans. While he does have the new movie coming out, he’s preparing to take a break from acting for a little while. He announced the decision after wrapping on his upcoming holiday film , Spirited. During his “sabbatical,” he plans to spend quality time with wife Blake Lively and their kids.

It may be a longshot given his recent sentiments, but Ryan Reynolds could use part of his free time to give more thought to the idea of becoming a director. I mean, the man can change his mind, right? But even if he doesn’t, fans can still take comfort knowing they can expect more great content from him as an actor, writer and producer in the years to come.