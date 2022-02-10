Trending

The Adam Project Reactions Are In, See What People Are Saying About The Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie

The Adam Project arrives on Netflix next month.

It appears that Netflix is getting very excited about director Shawn Levy's upcoming film The Adam Project. The movie, starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, isn't scheduled to arrive on the streaming service until next month, but already they are showing the film off to press and allowing buzz to build by letting reactions fly freely online. So what are people saying about the star-studded sci-fi feature? Let's take a look!

Reuniting Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy after the massively successful Free Guy, the film features the Canadian actor as a pilot who travels pack in time and works with his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his father (Mark Ruffalo) to try and save the future. CinemaBlend's own Mike Reyes was among the first audiences to watch the film, and he has given the movie high marks for mixing tones and providing a fun cinematic experience:

Mike Reyes wasn't alone as a member of the CinemaBlend staff seeing The Adam Project this afternoon, as Managing Director Sean O'Connell also got to attend a preview of the film – and his sentiments very much echo what's above. He too identifies Walker Scobell as a stand-out star, and he likens it to a blend of Back To The Future, the original Star Wars trilogy, and the movies made by Amblin Entertainment in the 1980s.

Joey Magidson of Awards Radar has also gone on the record applauding The Adam Project. He evidently shed some tears while enjoying some throwback action, and complements the performances from Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo

Also admitting to welling up watching The Adam Project is Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue. While she wanted to look her best for a post-screening Q&A with Shawn Levy and the stars, evidently the act of watching the movie made that a challenge:

Yet another person celebrating The Adam Project is Ashley Saunders from Comic Book Resources. She is another voice lauding the mix of comedy and heartfelt emotion (this definitely seems to be the film's standout quality), and she ends her thoughts calling the Netflix feature a "must see."

It should be noted that the earliest reactions to any movie tend to lean toward positive, but the enthusiasm being expressed toward The Adam Project here is definitely exciting. It sounds like Shawn Levy has made a fun throwback sci-fi feature with a great cast, and that we should start raising hopes and expectations.

We still have a few weeks for its online debut, but The Adam Project is almost here, set to drop on March 11 at midnight PST – so be sure that your Netflix subscription is active. We should have plenty of coverage about the movie for you here on CinemaBlend in the coming weeks, including the debut trailer and our full review, so stay tuned to our Streaming News section. To learn about all of the films that are currently scheduled to land on the service between now and the end of the year, check out our 2022 Netflix Movie Schedule and use our Best Films On Netflix guide if you're trying to plan out an upcoming evening's entertainment.

