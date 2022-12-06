Ryan Reynolds Humorously Apologizes To Blake Lively After Making 'Inexcusable' Social Media Faux Pas

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. There’s just something thrilling about seeing A-listers together, and getting a glimpse into their personal lives through social media. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively likely know this all too well, as they regularly dunk on each other on places like Twitter and Instagram. Case in point: Reynolds humorously apologized to Lively after making an “inexcusable” social media faux pas.

Part of the reason why so many fans love Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively is because of their shared sense of humor . Sometimes we get to see this play out in front of our eyes on social media, oftentimes with the Gossip Girl poking fun at her husband . This once again went down on Instagram , where the Deadpool icon posted a photo with he and Lively meeting Santa recently. Check it out below:

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While this post seemed innocent and festive, it turns out that Blake Lively actually took issue with the photo. Namely because of the way that Ryan Reynolds cropped the image for his Insta, which was shared with his whopping 46.7 million followers. You can see how it all shook out below.

Ryan Reynolds didn’t delete his Instagram post with Santa and Mrs. Clause, but did end up having to share an update on his IG Story. As you can see in the image below, it looks like Blake Lively took umbrage with her husband so rudely editing out her cute shoes from the festive holiday image. Check it out for yourself:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s for interactions like this that the public is so invested in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively as a couple. Despite being A-listers, it’s clear that this dynamic duo doesn’t take themselves too seriously. And while they love poking fun at each other, there’s also a real sense of support that comes across in interviews and appearances. Even if Reynolds sometimes makes the mistake of editing out her awesome shoes.

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Ryan Reynolds recently got some face time with Santa Clause himself. He’s been getting into the Holiday Spirit this year thanks to the release of his new movie musical Spirited opposite Will Ferrell. Featuring music by Pasek and Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen), Reynolds’s movie was one of the first exciting new Holiday movies to arrive this season.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds no doubt have a great deal to be thankful for during the holidays. On top of their professional success, the couple recently announced that they’re expecting their fourth child . As you can see in the images above, Lively is glowing and rocking her baby bump with pride.