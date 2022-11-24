Tons Of A-Listers Share Support For Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell’s Spirited Dancing But Blake Lively Wins The Comments

There are a number of celebrity couples that consistently make headlines, and for all the good reasons. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are certainly in that category, thanks to their thriving careers, growing family, and sense of humor. A number of A-listers offered support in a Spirited rehearsal video featuring Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing, but Lively definitely wins the comments section. Because of course she does.

Ryan Reynolds has been keeping super busy lately, consistently releasing blockbuster movies over the past year. His latest release is AppleTV+'s Spirited (opens in new tab), which is a Christmas movie musical he stars in opposite Will Ferrell. The Deadpool actor recently shared a video on Instagram of the rehearsal process, resulting in Blake Lively and others sounding off in the comments. Check out the clip below:

I mean, how cute is that? Spirited has been getting a ton of love on AppleTV+, helping to bring in the Christmas spirit with the movie musical. Will Ferrell already has an iconic holiday movie in the form of Elf, which is part of why so many moviegoers are excited to see to tune in. And now we can see how the sausage gets made courtesy of Ryan Reynolds' rehearsal video.

The above clip was shared to Ryan Reynolds' 46.5 million followers on Instagram, many of whom sounded off in the comments section about Spirited (see our review here). Never one to be left out, Blake Lively got in on the fun with a hilarious response about her husband's dancing. That soon-to-be-viral comment reads:

Can you get pregnant while pregnant??

I mean, how funny is that? As many people know, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are currently expecting their fourth child. And if the Gossip Girl icon wasn't already pregnant, seeing Ryan Reynolds' sweet dance moves might be enough to expand their growing family. Honestly, who doesn't love talent?

As previously mentioned, a number of celebrities sounded off in the comments of Ryan Reynolds' dancing Spirited throwback. Kerry Washington was one of the familiar faces who also loved this clip, posting:

I would watch an entire film of just the dance rehearsals

Honestly, same. Not only is it fun to see Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds cutting a rug, but one can only imagine how many laughs were had throughout the rehearsal process for Spirited. After all, the two icons are known for their signature sense of humor, which no doubt came into play as they prepared to bring the movie's musical numbers to life.

America Chavez herself aka Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress Xochitl Gomez also offered her own two cents about Ryan Reynolds' video with Will Ferrell. She's apparently a super fan of Spirited, sharing:

Favorite movie for the holidays!! Already watched it twice 😂

Considering Spirited only hit AppleTV+ on November 18th, it's saying something that Xochitl Gomez has already seen the new Christmas movie twice. Just like the other folks in the comments section, she must be a fan of the musical numbers that happened throughout its 127-minute runtime. Although the reception for the movie has been warm.

Katie Couric was another A-lister who shared her response to seeing Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrel rehearse for Spirited. She seemed particularly impressed with the latter actor, commenting:

Will’s got moves! 🔥👏

That he does. And while Will Ferrell is killing it in this rehearsal video, his performance is all the more *ahem* spirited in the new Christmas movie's completed cut. We'll just have to wait and see if this new movie with Ryan Reynolds becomes a modern classic like Elf. Only time will tell.

Spirited is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and features more familiar faces like Octavia Spencer, Rose Byrne, and even Judi Dench. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year. Although some moviegoers might be focused on Holiday movies for the next month or so.