Ryan Reynolds Thanks Blake Lively When Winning Innovation Award

Ryan Reynolds has a lot going for him at the moment. His new Netflix film Red Notice is about to hit the streamer, and fans seem hyped for the action movie, which pairs him with The Rock and Gal Gadot. This year, Reynolds also marked the successful release of Free Guy and is overseeing work on the third installment in the Deadpool franchise. And if that weren't enough, he recently received an innovation award. Of course, during his speech, the actor made sure to thank his wife, Blake Lively, for her impact on him.

The Wade Wilson actor recently accepted an award for entertainment entrepreneurship from WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards. Kim Kardashian West and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton were among the many honorees at what sounded like a star-studded affair. During his acceptance speech, the actor gave huge props to his hubby, who he credits with encouraging him to go further in his career, saying via People :

I want to thank my wife, Blake. She is a genius. She's a renaissance woman. And she pushes me in ways I never imagined I'd be pushed.

That's some serious praise and, quite frankly, you love to see it. The couple, who have been married for nine years now and have three children together, compliment each other nicely. They also work very well together from a business standpoint, promoting each other’s alcohol brands among other things. But in general, they're just incredibly supportive of one another. I mean, you would expect nothing less from the couple whose children inspired a Taylor Swift song .

This recent award is huge for Ryan Reynolds, though, so much so that long-time rival and faux-enemy Hugh Jackman complimented him on the achievement. Reynolds has had a successful career, but it now it seems he has taken the next step in becoming a real power broker in Hollywood. When you've gotten to the point at which you can spearhead your own movie franchises and create side businesses, you've truly made it as an actor.

The actor recently wrapped filming on his new upcoming with Will Ferrell and announced that he would be taking a break from acting for a while. Blake Lively, true to form, poked fun at her husband after he announced his sabbatical with a hilarious comment. While it's great to see the two support each other, it's always a treat whenever they proceed to troll each other.