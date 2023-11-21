Ryan Reynolds May Have Joked About Deadpool And Fast And Furious Crossing Over, But I’d Really Like To See It Happen

Crossovers aren’t uncommon within movies or TV shows. When it comes to big-screen fare, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has cornered the market on massive mashups. Franchises like the DC Extended Universe and MonsterVerse have gotten in on that hype as well, though. Up until this point, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool has mostly existed in its own little wild corner (but that’s about to change). Funny enough, Reynolds just posted about his Merc with A Mouth crossing over with the Fast & Furious series. The star was really just poking fun at the notion, but I actually think it would be fun to see.

Ever the shrewd businessman, Ryan Reynolds and his partners purchased a portion of a Formula 1 team racing team, Alpine, earlier this year. With that, the 47-year-old entertainer was present at the Grand Prix in Las Vegas just recently. His French team was represented at the event by driver Esteban Ocon, who sported a Deadpool-style helmet during the race. On X (formerly known as Twitter), Reynolds shared a clip of Ocon in the driver’s seat, which was when he joked about the cinematic mashup:

The Deadpool and Fast franchise crossover no one asked for… ⚔️⚔️ @OconEsteban @AlpineF1Team pic.twitter.com/rjPYWYCIQoNovember 19, 2023 See more

The Red Notice star can be referred to with more than a few descriptors, and one of them is “purveyor of pop culture.” He absolutely loves spouting out a good reference or two, whether on camera in a film or when sharing his musings on social media. Given the circumstances, that’s a humorously clever barb he shared. As the A-lister remarked, no one “asked for” such a “crossover,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean no one wants it.

It’s cool to think about what would happen if Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson were to cross paths with Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his crew. Don’t get me wrong, Toretto and Wilson are essentially night and day when it comes to their personalities. Both, however, don’t mind putting their lives on the line in extreme ways. I’d pay money to see these two chop it up and embark on an adventure together. I mean, seriously, who wouldn’t want to see Wade riding a muscle car off a cliff, only to shock Toretto and co. when he emerges from the explosion scathed but alive?

Though the Marvel character may not be slipping into the Fast & Furious timeline anytime soon, he’s got other adventures on the horizon. The upcoming Deadpool 3 , which we know a bit about, will see him get into more madcap shenanigans, and he’ll be joined by a new companion – Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The highly anticipated film is on the verge of restarting production following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and is on the 2024 movie schedule .

Meanwhile, the FF franchise seems to have one more film in the tank before it reaches the end of the road. Vin Diesel and his co-stars have discussed the conclusion of the series, and it seems they want it to go out with a bang. As of right now, the blockbuster is set to roar into theaters on April 4, 2025.

With the vehicular-infused franchise nearing its conclusion and the wisecracking mercenary allegedly set to dive into some multiversal MCU madness, it’s unlikely that the IPs will crossover. Well, there’s that and the fact that the odds of Marvel Studios and Universal Pictures teaming up on such a project are slim to none. It’s still fun to think about, though. And in case you’re wondering, Esteban Ocon finished fourth (out of 20 racers) in the Grand Prix, which isn’t too shabby.