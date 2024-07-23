Ryan Reynolds Revealed His Fourth Child’s Name, But I’m More Amused By His Story About Betty Attacking ‘Uncle’ Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds is arguably one of the most eclectic personalities in all of Hollywood, but he’s also one of the most private. Both he and his wife of nearly 12 years, Blake Lively, value a level of privacy, especially when it comes to their four children. Not only do they avoid sharing their kids' faces, but they’ve remained mum on details regarding their fourth baby, who was born in 2023. Now, Reynolds has actually revealed the name of his and Lively’s latest little one. However, I found myself more amused by the actor’s story about his daughter, Betty, attacking her “uncle,” Hugh Jackman.

When it comes to the reveal of his fourth kid’s name, the Free Guy star spilled the beans during the New York premiere for his latest movie, Deadpool & Wolverine . As noted by ET , the 47-year-old actor revealed it while addressing the audience in the theater right before the screening. The reveal came amid a loving (and hilariously twisted) shoutout that the Canadian star sent towards Blake Lively and their family:

I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing -- that is, the contents of this movie -- that happens in your wondrous life.

So Olin is the name of the child, whose sex has also yet to be revealed. That’s certainly a unique moniker for a little one and, honestly, I dig it. While fans may crave details about the Reynolds-Lively family, we definitely must respect their privacy. It’s also hard not to appreciate just how seemingly determined they are to keep their little ones out of the spotlight. Nevertheless, they do share the occasional story about their kids here and there. In fact, it was during his walk across the D&W red carpet that Reynolds told Extra the amusing story involving 4-year-old Betty getting the jump on Hugh Jackman. And, ironically, the “attack” was in connection to Jackman’s famous Marvel role:

[James] saw the roughest cut too. So many effects haven’t been done and all that stuff, but she just had the best time, and they all have... they’re all kind of in love with Uncle Hughey over here, so that worked out pretty well. He got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out.

The name reveal is cool, but this little anecdote really takes the cake. I’m just trying to visualize a little girl lunging towards the physically imposing 55-year-old Hugh Jackman and pretending to have adamantium claws. I’d say this marks another interesting development within Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ faux feud . Of course, the Australia star has a lot of love for his surrogate nieces. He even once totally rocked out to The Greatest Showman with them. (Now, I'd like to wonder what would happen if the group watched the Marvel movies in order.) Jackman, who was right beside Reynolds when he shared the “attack” story followed it up with a quippy response:

She thinks I have healing powers, I think.

More on Ryan Reynolds (Image credit: Marvel Studios) ‘I’ve Never Been More Proud’: Blake Lively Posts Kissing Photo With Ryan Reynolds In Deadpool Makeup As She Praises Her Husband’s Work On The Threequel

Now, I’m wondering if 1-year-old Olin might feel bold enough to strike at Hugh Jackman once they're a bit older. Based on Jackman’s reaction to the moment with Betty, I’m sure he would welcome that level of playfulness. We may not hear much about the Reynolds-Lively family, but the personal nuggets that are shared by Ryan or Blake are gold. It’s anyone’s guess as to whether anything else might be revealed about Olin but, at this point, I’m just content hearing a funny tale like the Betty “attack.”

You can see Hugh Jackman’s Logan and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson attack some bad guys (in a much more brutal way) in Deadpool & Wolverine. The upcoming Marvel film opens in theaters on July 26 and is one of the biggest titles on the 2024 movie schedule .