‘I’ve Never Been More Proud’: Blake Lively Posts Kissing Photo With Ryan Reynolds In Deadpool Makeup As She Praises Her Husband’s Work On The Threequel

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have fascinated the public. While there's been much chatter about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, one of Hollywood' most beloved couples is certainly Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. This is partly thanks to their shared sense of humor, and sense of respect for each other. Case in point: Lively posted a kissing photo with Reynolds in Deadpool makeup as she priases her husband's work on the threequel, posting ‘I’ve never been more proud’.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but fans are psyched to see Wade Wilson finally join the MCU. While some fans think Blake Lively is playing Lady Deadpool in the upcoming Marvel movie, she's got her own movie It Ends with Us coming to theaters. In a post on Instagram, she shared love for her husband... even while wearing Wade Wilson's gross makeup. Check it out below:

How cute is that? While most people would rather do anything than kiss Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool without his mask, Lively's love for her hubby is eternal. So much so that she's sharing how proud she is of his work on Deadpool 3, despite her own movie releasing soon. Now that's love.

This A-list couple has been #couplegoals for years now, as Lively and Reynolds regularly poke fun at each other, while also supporting their parter's professional endeavors. Case in point: Lively's above love note, which is complete with references from the Y2K era such as boy bands and milky pens.

Of course, there are still plenty of moviegoers who are convinced that Blake Lively might have a role in the Deadpool & Wolverine cast. Clearly she was on set during filming of the blockbuster, so it presumably would have been easy for her to film a quick cameo during shooting... especially after cameras went down on Deadpool 3 as a result of the strikes.

In addition to the post, Lively also shared an image of them kissing on her Instagram Story. There's a different sweet caption, check it out below:

Overall, it really does seem like the pair of actors have a great relationship. Their penchant for making fun of each other on social media seemingly shows that they don't take themselves too seriously. But the couple is also constantly supporting each other. For instance, they don't take acting gigs at the same time so one of them can be there with their kids. What's more, Reynolds even confirmed that Lively helps him write his movies... usually without being credited or paid for her efforts.

Whether or not Lively actually appears in Deadpool & Wolverine will be revealed when the movie arrives in theaters July 26th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.