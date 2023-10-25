Samuel L. Jackson, Sheryl Lee Ralph And More Pay Tribute To Shaft Actor Richard Roundtree

Richard Roundtree was viewed by fans as “the first Black action hero” gracing us with his well-known role as private detective John Shaft for five movies. Yesterday, the Golden Globe nominee passed away at the age of 81 from pancreatic cancer. Celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more took the time to pay tribute to this actor who touched their hearts.

In the early 1970s, Richard Roundtree was a leading man in the blaxploitation franchise Shaft reflected positively on the Black Power movement. One actor in connection with the Shaft series was Samuel L. Jackson, who played alongside Roundtree as John Shaft’s nephew for the 2000 sequel. The MCU actor took to Instagram to pay tribute to the veteran actor he was fortunate to work with.

Richard Roundtree, The Prototype, The Best To Ever Do It!! SHAFT, as we know it is & will always be His Creation!! His passing leaves a deep hole not only in my heart, but I’m sure a lotta y’all’s, too🤎👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾Love you Brother, I see you walking down the Middle of Main Street in Heaven & Issac’s Conducting your song🎶🎶👊🏾coat blowin’ in wind!! Angels whispering, “That Cat SHAFT Is A Bad Mutha, Shutcho Mouth!! But I’m Talkin’ Bout SHAFT!! THEN WE CAN DIGIT👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾‼️‼️‼️‼️💯💯💯💯🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎

Based on Jackson’s tribute, it looks like the Pulp Fiction actor held high praises for the legendary star and was a true fan of the legacy Roundtree brought to the big screen. Jackson came back for the 2019 sequel to reprise his lead role. Only this time, the relationship was changed between Jackson and Roundtree in playing father and son in order to show three generations of the Shaft family as Jackson’s character had a son in the sequel. The Jurassic Park actor also fought for a blend of comedy and action for the new movie so audiences can take the action elements of the story seriously as well as share a few laughs. The Shaft series appeared to be a passion project for Jackson and a real privilege to get to be a part of it with the man who originated the role.

Another celebrity that Richard Roundtree left a mark on was Abbot Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph. She took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to tribute to the actor she always wanted to meet.

When I was a teenager I use to dream about growing up to meet Richard Roundtree. I did and what a wonderful human being.

The Emmy winner is incredibly lucky that she got the chance to meet him. Then there’s General Hospital actor Kin Shriner who got to act with Roundtree in Angel III: The Final Chapter. Here’s his touching X tribute toward the New York native.

RIP Richard Roundtree he was cooler than even Shaft in person ,I was lucky to make a movie and hang out as well with him !just sad goodnight .

The Port Charles actor’s gratitude for getting to work with Roundtree shines through his post. Sister, Sister’s Tia Mowry got to work with Roundtree in the sitcom series Family Reunion as his daughter-in-law (which can be found on your Netflix subscription ). Take a look at her heartwarming Instagram post down below.

I have no words for this loss 💔 Richard, you have made such a lasting impact on my life. I am forever grateful for your warm energy, your light, your heart, and your incredible wisdom 🕊️ I will miss you and our times together in our trailers - you teaching me the right way to take down some whiskey. I love you. Thank you for blessing this world with your gifts 🙏🏿 Rest in Power

It appears the memories she shared with the Shaft actor will be held dear to her. Another actor who paid tribute was actor Carl Weathers known for his iconic role in the Rocky movies as Apollo Creed. You can read his moving X post down below.

I just heard, the icon that is Richard Roundtree is gone. The original SHAFT!!! His performance influenced so many and so much. And he was a great guy!