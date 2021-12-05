Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Ryan Reynolds’, Erm, Size While Talking Naked The Proposal Scene

As far as romcoms go, The Proposal seems to check all of the boxes. Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock, and Betty White help make up a hilarious all-star cast that does the enemy-to-lovers trope some serious justice. Apparently, Bullock is giving Reynolds a different kind of justice these days, because she has now opened up about his, well, size while talking about filming that naked scene for The Proposal all those years ago.

In a recent appearance on Adam Ray’s podcast About Last Night , Sandra Bullock opens up about her long history with Ryan Reynolds, including their nude scene together on The Proposal. The two had apparently been friends for years before they co-starred together in the film, which surely made the intimate setting more awkward than a typical closed set, especially when confronted with Reynolds’ not-so-little package. Here’s what Bullock says on the matter:

Ryan and I have known each other since we were pre-pubescent, I mean like, we go way, way, way, back. And we had to do the naked scene that day, and our director, Anne Fletcher, who’s just incredible… So we had a closed set, which means no one is allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup come in and fluff and hide. And Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, you know, my hair is strategically over the nipples. And Ryan’s little, not little, at all, it’s just whatever’s there, and I don’t know because I didn’t see it, [I] didn’t look, it's protected and caressed and tucked in wherever it needs to be stuck.

There were some major rumors about Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds dating after their on-screen romance in The Proposal. Bullock’s awkwardness surrounding their nakedness while telling this story paired with her claim she does not know the exact “size” of Reynolds may suggest otherwise, though.

In the same interview, Sandra Bullock gives some behind-the-scenes info on their famous naked scene, where, in an accidental chain of events, Bullock and Ryan Reynolds' characters collide, naked and wet. Even though Bullock didn’t get an eyeful, that doesn’t mean the others on the closed set avoided taking a look. The upcoming Lost City star also mentioned:

We’re doing it, and we collide together and we’re on the floor. ‘Why are you wet? Why are you naked?’ And we’re lying there, and they have to say, ‘Cut.’ We couldn’t really move, so he was on his back with his knees up, and I was sort of on the floor just resting on his knees, just waiting. And you don't want to look, we couldn’t really move. And then I hear Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, ‘Ryan, we can see your ball sack!’ I’m like, ‘Oh God, don’t look down, don’t look down! Because you want to look down. You’re like, ‘Should I help? No, I’m not helping’ … Everyone in the darkness spun around to see if they could find a monitor.

I’m really not sure how Sandra Bullock could lend Ryan Reynolds a hand in that particular situation, but I applaud her for thinking she could and that’s the mark of a real friend. It sounds like the crew was having some serious fun watching how the scene would play out in such awkward circumstances, though, and it admittedly does make for a funny moment in The Proposal.

In fact, years later, a lot of people still enjoy The Proposal. Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock also still remain friends, and both have said they would like to reunite for another film. That almost came to pass with The Lost City ; but unfortunately Bullock will be seen opposite Channing Tatum in the upcoming film instead of her longtime friend. This isn’t so bad, though, as those two sound like they’re becoming close friends fast, as well.