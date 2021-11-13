Ryan Reynolds Sheds Light On His Decision To Take A Break From Acting

Ryan Reynolds is one of the hardest-working people in show business. In the past five years, he’s released 15 films, including multiple blockbusters. So when he recently announced that he's taking a step back from his acting career , it may have come as a shock. However, he's now opening up about the decision, and his reasons should come as no surprise.

In 2021 alone, the Canadian-born actor has starred in two of the biggest movies of the year: Free Guy, a huge blockbuster hit, and Red Notice, which just hit Netflix this weekend . When he hasn’t been busy making huge Hollywood hits, he’s been keeping fans entertained on TikTok , proving he’s one of the rare stars whose appeal spans multiple generations. So his decision to take the rest of the year off is curious. When Fatherly asked him whether he was really going to be stepping back from the spotlight, he provided some clarity as to what his plans are:

Well, yes and no. I’m not shooting another film. I have lots of other things I have to do, but the main point is that I’m there for my kids in the morning and night and I’m getting up with them and I’m putting them to bed at night. Those are things that I think they should be able to take for granted. Those are not things that should feel special in any way, shape, or form. So I’ll be in development on tons of stuff and working during the day while they’re at school. But for the most part, yeah. I’m not going to be shooting any films for a while.

Reynolds’ decision to spend more time with his family is understandable -- even if his wife, Blake Lively, used the announcement as yet another reason to troll him mercilessly . During the interview, Fatherly pointed out that most people don’t slow their momentum when they’re reaching new career heights -- a point Reynolds was happy to reflect on:

You can’t say you’re doing that without recognizing the obscene privilege it is to be able to do that. And part of it is to allow Blake to do some of the things that she wants to do and get to play in her own sandbox. And the other part is purely selfish. It’s just that I don’t want to miss this time. You don’t get this time back. And my kids are in school now, so they can’t travel with me to location. I have to be there. So it’s important and I’m super lucky I get to do it.

One would imagine that the actor could also use the break to refresh his mental health. He's been quite open about his own struggles in past and has encouraged others to make their own a priority.