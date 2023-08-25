Why Sandra Bullock Is Reportedly 'Grateful' For The Support She's Received Following Partner's Death

After a three-year battle with ALS, Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall died. Since his passing on August 5, there has been an outpouring of love and support for his family and research for ALS. Now, it’s been revealed that The Lost City star reportedly feels “grateful” for all the support she and ALS research and organizations have received, and a source explained why.

Apparently, there has been an “incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing,” a source revealed to People . After his family gave a statement about his passing, many donated to organizations that research ALS, and that’s why Bullock is reportedly feeling “grateful.” The source said:

She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others.

Following Randall’s passing, his family asked people to donate to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital. The source explained that in their first statement, it was important for them to acknowledge the people who had helped the 57-year-old photographer during this challenging time. They said:

It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way.

A spokesperson for the ALS Association explained that following this statement being released, they saw:

...an additional $50,000 raised from donors in honor of Bryan and an increase of over 100,000 new visitors to our website.

Sandra Bullock hasn’t commented publically about her partner’s death, but her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado has . She said she knows her sister’s significant other “found the best fishing pot in heaven,” and she thanked her sibling and the medical professionals who worked with Randall for supporting him through this tough time.

All of this news about Bryan Randall came around the same time the controversy surrounding The Blind Side heated up after Michael Oher claimed that the Touhy family exploited him. This has caused backlash, with some saying Bullock should return her Oscar because of it. Many, including members of the real Touhy family and the actor who played Oher, Quinton Aaron, have shared their thoughts . However, there has been no official comment from the actress.

At the moment, she also hasn’t spoken publically about her partner’s death. However, it’s nice to know she’s reportedly grateful for the support she’s received and the influx of donations to and public interest in ALS.

While Sandra Bullock does not have any projects on the 2023 movie schedule , she is in pre-production on a film called Vigilance. Along with keeping you updated on the actress’s career, we’ll also keep you posted on how she is doing during this challenging time.

We here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to Sandra Bullock and her family.