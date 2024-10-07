Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirmed Her Status On The I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot, And As A Fan, I Love Her ‘Unofficial Job’ On The Film

Fans of horror movies have been buzzing ever since rumors started circulating about a reboot of the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise. Now, Sarah Michelle Gellar has officially weighed in on her involvement—or lack thereof. The actress, who played Helen Shivers in one of the most iconic ’90s horror flicks , confirmed that while she won't return in the flesh, she still holds a critical behind-the-scenes role in the legacy sequel. And, as a fan of the original film and the veteran Scooby-Doo actress, I absolutely love how she's still connected to it.

The Cruel Intentions star recently sat down with People and dropped some tantalizing details about her "unofficial job" on the slasher sequel, which is being directed by her close friend Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge). As far as the fate of her character -- Helen Shivers -- goes, the Buffy veteran actress shared with the publication:

I'm dead.

Despite Helen's tragic demise at the hook of The Fisherman in the first movie, Gellar remains deeply tied to the reboot, ensuring the new film stays true to its roots. She continued:

My best friend [Jennifer Kaytin Robinson] is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity. So I'm always the one telling her, 'Well, that would happen, or that wouldn't happen with those characters,' so I do have kind of an unofficial job title.

I Know What You Did Last Summer might not have the same prestige as Scream or other horror movies of the era, but it’s still no secret that series fans hold a special place for Sarah Michelle Gellar’s performance as the beauty queen. Her character’s chase scene is considered one of the most memorable moments in '90s horror cinema. While we won’t be seeing her reprise her role in the upcoming horror movie , her involvement as a "continuity consultant" of sorts is a welcome connection. Gellar's hands-on influence with Robinson solidifies that the reboot will respect the legacy of the original movie, particularly in how it treats the characters and storyline.

It seems fans have plenty to be excited about with the long-awaited legacy sequel. One highlight is that a legacy actor has already been cast : Freddie Prinze Jr., who played Ray Bronson in the original film. As a fun fact, Prinze is also the Crazy Ones alum's real-life husband. Nearly three decades after the original movie's release, the Hollywood A-list pair are both attached to the follow-up, albeit in different capacities: Prinze in an official and Gellar in an "unofficial" role.

I Know What You Did Last Summer centers on four friends who become the target of a relentless, hook-wielding killer after they cover up a fatal accident. The original IKWYDLS cast included some of the hottest stars of the late '90s, with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe in the lead roles.

The film, adapted from the 1973 novel of the same name, was a box office hit and quickly spawned a sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, in 1998. Over the years, the franchise has continued to evolve, with a 2006 straight-to-video reboot and a 2021 TV series, which you can watch with a Prime Video subscription . However, the spinoffs and reboots have all, in some way, failed to recapture the magic of the original film.

The new cast includes Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Sarah Pidgeon, and Tyriq Withers. Initially, Camila Mendes was set to star, but scheduling conflicts forced her to step away. With Sarah Michelle Gellar’s strong connection to the project, I’m hopeful the sequel will skillfully blend nostalgic elements from the original with fresh, innovative twists.

As of this writing, an official release date has not been announced for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel. Despite that, keep your eyes peeled on on the 2025 movie schedule or beyond for updates on that front.