Let's Talk About That Rumored Jurassic World 4 Title, And Why It's Probably Going To Change

Holy wow, things move quickly on the internet, don’t they? One moment you’re finding out about a surprise Jurassic World follow-up , and the next you learn that Gareth Edwards is directing Jurassic World 4 . And yet, with all of that knowledge, we still don’t know what to call this new entry in the Jurassic Universe , which has led to one particular rumor catching fire with the fandom. So let’s talk about that rumored title, and why I think it’s probably/definitely going to change.

(Image credit: Universal)

What’s The Rumored Title To Jurassic World’s Successor?

As you could presume, Jurassic World 4 is merely a placeholder that’s standing in for whatever the real name of this project might be. Scheduled to release in July 2025, we’ll more than likely get a title to this next chapter at some point later this year.

But if you’re going by rumors reported by DanielRPK (via GeekVibesNation ), the working title of this project is Jurassic City. I’m going to give you a moment to really let that sink in, because I don’t know about you, but I have some serious feelings about that Jurassic title.

The strongest among them being that I don’t like it one bit. Going from “Park” to “World” to “City” feels weird, and it just doesn’t have the sort of ring that a Jurassic title should. But there’s one big reason I don’t think Jurassic City is going to move anywhere past the point of being a working title.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Title Jurassic City Has Already Been Taken

When first hearing about these rumors, I had to pour some time into Google, as I wasn’t sure where they were coming from. Wwhen I did just that, imagine my surprise when I learned that a 2015 mockbuster, most likely released to compete with Jurassic World, already claimed that title.

What’s even more surprising is that it’s actually on Universal’s proprietary streaming platform, Peacock. So what does a Jurassic City look like? Take a look at the trailer below and see if what you thought up matches the reality:

This above all else has me convinced that Jurassic City isn’t going to be the final name of this in-progress project. Some fans are still debating the quality of the Jurassic World trilogy almost two years after Jurassic World Dominion’s release. To knowingly take the title of a mockbuster and try to spin that into a legitimate title is courting disaster. And again, it’s just not that exciting of a title.