Scarlett Johansson Calls Her Transformers Movie ‘Different,’ And If Her Goal Was To Pump Fans Up, It Worked

While the small screen has seen its fair share of animated Transformers escapades, the big screen has been dominated by live-action spectacles since they rolled out onto the big screen back in 2007, most recently in Transformers: Rise of Beasts. But fear not, my fellow Autobot enthusiasts, for change is on the horizon. A new animated film, titled Transformers: One , has been announced , and it's set to dive into the origins of the iconic metal warriors, the Autobots and Decepticons , and take place on their home planet of Cybertron. One of the star-studded cast members, Scarlett Johansson , says the movie will be “different” than other installments in the toy-turned-movie franchise, and her goal was to pump fans up. Well, it worked!

The Black Widow actress sat down with Collider during a press junket for her 2023 upcoming movie release Asteroid City, where she discussed her reaction to the forthcoming Transformers flick. She confirmed that she would play the character Elita and collaborate with writer-director Josh Cooley, for whom she expressed deep admiration. Johansson emphasized the unique nature of this particular installment, saying:

Yes, I'm playing Elita. I'm working with Josh Cooley, who is an incredible writer-director who I adore and have worked creatively with in another capacity. The film doesn't look like anything I've ever seen before, it looks so cool! The texture of it is so awesome. And because Josh wrote it, it just feels very... I don't know, it's got a very dramatic feeling about it. It's funny, but it's got so much heart to it, like all of his stuff does. I think it's a different way of approaching this IP. I think it stands on its own, it's pretty exciting.

Longtime series fans will know Elita, also known as Elita-One or Elita-1, is an unwavering Autobot warrior who fearlessly confronts enemies while showing compassion to those in need. Originally a laborer named Ariel, she rose to become a prominent leader of the Autobot resistance, serving as a formidable counterpart to Optimus Prime. With Scarlett Johansson's undeniable charisma and gravitas, she is poised to bring this powerful character to life in an extraordinary way.

The upcoming flick will mark the first animated Transformers movie to hit theaters since 1986’s Transformers: The Movie, which is still the best . Transformers One will directly link to the ongoing cinematic saga that has captivated audiences for over 15 years. While the animated feature has been in the works for years, Paramount Pictures officially dropped the bombshell during CinemaCon, unveiling the film's official title and the stellar cast. Along with Chris Hemsworth channeling his inner Optimus Prime, Johansson is joined by Brian Tyree Henry as the formidable Megatron, Keegan-Michael Key as the lovable Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as the majestic Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as the wise Alpha Trion. Buckle up, folks; this is going to be one epic ride!

If Johansson’s interview and the cast roster didn’t excite you, how about the fact that industry titan Industrial Light and Magic, the CGI masterminds behind Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be taking charge of the animation, as shared by Collider? This marks their return to the animated realm since the delightful 2011 gem Rango, which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription . This Autobot outing is definitely shaping up to be more than meets the eye.