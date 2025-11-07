Leslie Jones Says Margot Robbie Was Willing To Do 'All The Crazy Things They Wanted The Pretty Girls To Do' On SNL
She committed to the bit!
The best Saturday Night Live hosts are the ones who really commit to the bit, and it sounds like Margot Robbie was one of them. Leslie Jones proved that, too, as she gave the Barbie star props for being willing to do “all the crazy things they wanted the pretty girls to do” on the show.
Leslie Jones was talking about situations on SNL where the hosts or cast members kept passing along sketches to the next episode because someone did not want to do it, on Vulture’s Good One Podcast. That led her to tell the following story about Margot Robbie being up for a bit that none of the other “pretty girls” wanted to do. The comedian explained:
It makes sense that some hosts don’t want to do some of the sketches that are pitched to them. However, it’s pretty clear that some of the best hosts are the ones who are down to try just about anything. Margot Robbie was one of those hosts, according to Jones, as she recalled one sketch where the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star ended up transforming into someone very “ugly.” She explained:
When asked if she remembered what the sketch was, Jones said she didn't. She did explain that it involved singing, though, and in the bit, Robbie started dressed as a sexy person who transformed into someone who looked “really crazy” and “really ugly.”
While Jones couldn’t recall the sketch off the top of her head, EW noted that she was talking about “The Librarian.” In the sketch, a bunch of male students are talking about a librarian whom Bobby Moynihan’s character finds hot. Then, as it goes on and Robbie’s character starts to take her hair down and tease the boys, she starts literally losing her hair, she takes out her teeth to reveal she’s missing some, and she shows off tattoos of Haley Joel Osment (among many other things). She even kills Cecily Strong’s character and dances with a man holding a snake.
To be blunt, it’s anything but flattering. But it is really funny, and that's the point, as you can see below:
Flattering isn’t exactly the goal on SNL either. Funny is. So, Jones really loved that the I, Tonya actress was down for it all, as she said:
It was good, and if you want to go back and watch Robbie’s full episode – which was Season 42, Episode 1 – you can do so with a Peacock subscription.
Now, considering the actress’s bold and daring filmography, I’m not shocked she was so down to do anything on Saturday Night Live. What does surprise me, though, is that she hasn’t returned to host SNL, and she really should.
The episode we’ve been discussing here came out in 2016, and despite releasing huge and well-reviewed movies, like Barbie, in recent years, she has not come back to Studio 8H. Maybe, when her film on the 2026 movie schedule, Wuthering Heights, comes out in February, she’ll come back to SNL. I’m sure the cast would love to have someone so ready and willing to try anything.
Now, I hope the hosts of SNL Season 51 are ready to commit to the bit! So far, they’ve been up for the challenge, and this week, Nikki Glaser will take the stage, and I’m sure she’ll do just that, too. The following week, on November 15, we’ll get Glen Powell leading the episode, and considering his filmography, I’m sure he’ll give it 110% too. So stay tuned, folks, because you never know who will be ready to go all out for their episode of the NBC sketch show.
