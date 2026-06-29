After Dealing With Critic Hate, Scary Movie Is Quietly Racking Up A Whole Lot Of Money

Scary Movie -- the sixth installment in the parody-fueled film series -- probably won't win an Oscar, to put it lightly. Since its release, critics have panned the latest movie from the Wayans, and they haven't held back those thoughts. However, the legacy sequel seems to have quietly made quite a bit of money, thanks to approving audience members who hit up their local cinemas. With that, I don't really question whether Paramount will pursue future installments.

It can't be understated just how financially successful Scary Movie has been since its release. BoxOfficeMojo reports that the movie has earned a total of $103,523,756 domestically after 24 days in theaters. And, as it stands, the film has a worldwide cume of $215,323,756. Sure, the reviews weren't glowing, and it ranked among one of the worst movies of the franchise. However, it's clear that there's a disconnect between general audiences and critics weren't. So let's talk out what the future might hold.

Will Scary Movie 7 Happen?

While CinemaBlend can't report with certainty that Scary Movie 7 is a sure thing, the box office numbers are strong and point toward Paramount green-lighting a sequel. There are also reports of the Wayans already being inspired by new films on the 2026 movie schedule and even talking to @CritixTV about wanting to parody the acclaimed Backrooms and Obsession.

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Clearly, ideas are being conceived, so I'd have to imagine the Wayans have some indication that Paramount is receptive to the idea of a follow-up. I'd be intrigued if that project were to materialize. And, who knows, maybe next time around, marketing execs will figure out how to get that wild popcorn bucket actually sold in theaters, though I'm not holding my breath.

Will This Spark A Comeback For Parody Movies?

The financial success of Scary Movie 6 also has me wondering if we'll see more movies from the parody genre in general. Maybe someone can ask Meet the Spartans alum Carmen Electra if she'd be up for a sequel, or maybe we could get a follow-up the most bizarre sketch movie of all time, Movie 43. (Admittedly, that second thought could be serious pipe dream.)

It feels like nothing is ever guaranteed in Hollywood, except for the fact that money talks. Should any other studio tests the waters with a parody movie that isn't part of the Scary Movie umbrella and it's a hit, one has to imagine other studios will follow suit.

Of course, the question here has to be whether Scary Movie 6 is a hit because audiences genuinely enjoy the return, or because nostalgia played a massive factor in its success. I wouldn't discount just how many people showed up mainly because Anna Faris, Regina Hall, and others were involved in this movie. Plus, it'd been 13 years since the last installment, so people have been waiting on this for a while.

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All this to say, I wonder if a theoretical Scary Movie 7 would have the same success in theaters. I guess it all depends on the fans, and if they continue to enjoy the concepts that the Wayans come up with even amid disdain from critics.

Scary Movie is still playing in theaters, and I'd tell fans to keep their eyes peeled for potential sequel news at this point.. CinemaBlend will continue to track updates in the meantime. Also, the first five installments in the franchise are available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.