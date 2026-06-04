Reviews Of Scary Movie 6 Are Saying The Same Thing, And It’s Honestly Not Something I’d Expect To Hear About The Wayans Brothers
The spoof is back.
There’s been a bit of a resurgence in the spoof genre in recent years, with films like The Naked Gun and Fackham Hall, and with 13 years having passed since the last offering in the Scary Movie franchise, it seems like an appropriate time to bring the horror parody series back. Reviews are in for the Wayans Brothers’ Scary Movie 6, as it hits the 2026 movie schedule on June 5, and I'm shocked that critics' reaction to the new movie is that most of the jokes aren't funny.
The sixth installment of the Scary Movie series drops the number from its official title, much in the same way that Scream 5 was just called Scream. The movie brings back much of its cast from the first two movies, including Anna Faris as Cindy Campbell. Regina Hall returns as well, along with Marlon and Shawn Wayans and many others. Kim Newman of Empire rates the movie 2 out of 4 stars, writing in his review:
David Rooney of THR says the movies that Scary Movie is spoofing may be different, but the jokes are all the same — and many more of them fall flat than inspire laughs from the audience, according to Rooney. The critic concludes:
Witney Seibold of SlashFilm rates it 2.5 out of 10, admitting that there are some genuinely funny moments in Scary Movie 6, but the legacy sequel is otherwise a “puerile trash fire.” The movie aims to be offensive, Seibold writes, complaining about issues like gender identity rather than making any sort of statement about the subjects they’re lampooning. The critic says:
Eric Goldman of IGN acknowledges in his review of Scary Movie 6 that while the jokes miss more than they land, it’s nice to see the Wayans family back in the franchise — especially with OG stars like Anna Faris and Regina Hall. Goldman gives the movie a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10, writing:
For Alison Foreman of IndieWire, seeing the Wayans reclaim their franchise is reason enough to make it out for the upcoming horror movie, but the movie in some ways reads less like a parody of movie culture and more like a representation of what Hollywood executives think modern horror is. Foreman continues:
There are so many movies from the past 13 years that the Wayans Brothers could choose from to spoof, and along with a Weapons gag, Scary Movie parodies everything from The Substance to Get Out to Sinners and even KPop Demon Hunters. If you liked the early offerings in this franchise, don’t let any negative reviews stop you from seeing this one.
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However, with a critics score of 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, don’t go in expecting anything high-brow either. Scary Movie hits theaters Friday, June 5.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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