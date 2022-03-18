Scream 6 Has Taken A Thrilling Step Forward

Two months ago, the fifth Scream movie hit theaters, arriving 11 years after its predecessor. While Wes Craven, the director behind the first four Scream movies, passed in 2015, his successors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, clearly did a good job with this latest entry, as Scream (yes, it’s titled just like the 1996 original) was a critical and commercial success. Scream 6 was officially greenlit at the beginning of February, and now we know when that next movie will come out.

Paramount Pictures has announced that Spyglass Media’s Scream 6 will open in theaters on March 31, 2023. This means it’s arriving roughly 14 and a half months after the last Scream movie, which is a quick turnaround. However, it’s not the shortest gap between Scream movies, as Scream 2 came out on December 12, 1997, a little under a year after the first Scream movie. Scream 6’s release date was accompanied by Paramount dating its untitled Bob Marley movie, starring Secret Invasion actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, for January 12, 2024.

Right now, Scream 6 is the only movie dated to come out on March 31, 2023, though you can be sure it’ll eventually gain some neighbors. The movies preceding it that same month include Dungeons & Dragons (a fellow Paramount release) on March 3, the Haunted Mansion reboot on March 10, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on March 17 and John Wick: Chapter 4 on March 24.

Taking place 25 years after the original Woodsboro murders, the latest Scream movie saw the return of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and David Arquette’s Dewey Riley returning to town to deal with a new Ghostface, who’s targeting teenagers who are tied to the first round of killings. The movie’s lineup of new faces included Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison, Jenna Ortega and Dylan Minnette. If you want to dive straight into spoiler territory, look through our breakdown of the Scream 5 ending.

Along with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning to the director’s chair, Scream 6 will see James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick resuming their scriptwriting duties. Project X Entertainment and Radio Silence Productions will also be back to help put the movie together. Cast-wise, the only actor who’s been confirmed so far for Scream 6 is Courteney Cox, who said earlier this week that she’s read the script and filming is expected to start in June in Canada. Towards the end of February, Neve Campbell indicated her involvement in Scream 6 wasn’t quite nailed down since she hadn’t read the script yet, but presumably that’s changed since Cox got her hands on it, so maybe it’ll be confirmed in the near future that Campbell will be back.

CinemaBlend will pass along any major updates on Scream 6’s progress as they come in, but in the meantime, the newest Scream movie can now be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. You can also look through the lineup of 2022 movie releases to figure out what you’ll watch in theaters later this year.