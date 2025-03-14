Turns Out Scream 7’s Scott Foley Is Just As Confused About His Return As The Rest Of Us
Seriously, what is going on here?
It's a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre's renaissance has resulted in some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels. That includes Wes Craven's Scream, which has had two new sequels released in quick succession (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). A seventh movie is coming together, and will feature a number of dead Ghostface killers. And it turns out that even Scott Foley is confused about his return as Roman.
What we know about Scream 7 is super limited, but fans are hyped that Neve Campbell is returning as Sidney Prescott. Exactly how he'll appear as Roman remains to be seen, although Billy Loomis appeared a ghost in the last two films. While appearing on Good Morning America (via EW), Foley shared his own confusion about reprise his role for the first time since Scream 3. In his words:
Honestly, same. While I love seeing Scream legacy characters return, I assumed that the seventh film would bring back those who were actually still alive. Alas, both Skeet Ulrich and Scott Foley are expected to reprise their roles despite their apparent deaths. In the same interview, the Scandal actor shared more about his fate in Scream 3 (which is streaming with Max subscription). In his words:
While the third movie is arguably the least brutal of the entire slasher franchise, Foley's comments will still likely echo the concerns of the fandom. After all, the fate of the Ghostface killers usually isn't ambiguous; they typically end up shot in the head at the end of each film.
However the dead characters are going to be used in Scream 7, it seems like director Kevin Williamson (who wrote the original two movies) is going to lean heavily on the franchise's history. Scott Foley shared what it was like reuniting with Williamson, as well as his former castmates. In his words:
Fans were devastated when David Arquette's Dewey was killed off in the 2022 Scream, which is why his return in Scream 7 is so exciting. Rather than any of the dead characters coming back to life, fans assume that they might appear to Neve Campbell's Sidney. After all, she's got a long history of trauma to deal with while once again risking her life to fight Ghostface.
For now the countless questions we have about Scream 7 will remain unanswered. The movie is currently expected to hit theaters February 27, 2026, so it's not even part of the 2025 move release list. We'll just have to wait for more details about Scott Foley's Roman and the other dead characters.
