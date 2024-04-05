Fans Are Theorizing About Scream 7’s Opening Kill, And I’ve Got My Own Idea About Who Ghostface Should Murder

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, with fans like me enjoying the current renaissance. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with new sequels, including the beloved slasher Scream. After recent movies like Scream VI broke records for the franchise, Paramount ordered a seventh movie. Fans are debating who the opening kill of Scream 7 might be, and I've got my own idea about who Ghostface should murder.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, as the project is still fairly early in its development process. But news that Neve Campbell is returning as Sidney Prescott has fans hyped for the upcoming horror movie, and theorizing about what director Kevin Williamson might be bringing to theaters. But I personally like my idea better. Let's break it down.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Some fans think Josh Segarra's Danny is doomed.

The last two Scream movies (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) largely focused on the Carpenter sisters. Scream 7 introduced a new love interest for Melissa Barrera's Sam, with Josh Segarra playing "hot neighbor" Danny. Some fans on Reddit think he might be the opening kill, possibly inspired by Cotton Weary dying in the first scene from Scream 3. As one fan posted:

The opening kill will probably be Danny, considering his role is similar to Cotton from Scream 2, who dies in Scream 3, the opening, and since Scream 5 is similar to Scream 1, Scream 6 is similar to Scream 2, Scream 7 will probably be similar to Scream 3.

It should be interesting to see if Scream 7 ends up having connective tissue to the third movie. Fans noticed how Scream VI mirrored Scream 2 by taking the surviving characters out of Woodsboro to a new location for college. And as such, some folks think a Cotton-inspired opening kill is coming in the next film.

Of course, Danny isn't the only name being tossed around as the possible first kill for Scream VI. And with OG writer Kevin Williamson behind the camera for the upcoming sequel, it feels like just about anything could happen... including killing legacy characters in the first scene.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Could Hayden Panettiere's Kirby die so quickly?

Scream fans were thrilled when Hayden Panettiere returned as Kirby Reed in Scream VI, as many of us didn't believe she actually died in the fourth movie. She managed to survive the ending of Scream VI, opening the door for another appearance. But some people think her time might be cut short as the opening kill for the next movie. As another redditor theorized:

Kirby - I think for a lot of the same reasons as number 1. The shock factor and the fact they would kill a loved character would really set the tone for the movie. Could mirror how Cotton was killed in 3.

Clearly fans think that Scream VI will be inspired by Wes Craven's third movie, which ended the original trilogy of films. Sine Williamson is at the helm, this seems all the more likely. Still, I think another legacy character should be the first kill in the next installment of the franchise.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Heather Matarazzo's Martha Meeks should be the opening kill.

For my money, I think that Martha Meeks would be the best choice for the opening kill of Scream VI. Her death would seemingly set ripples through the characters of the franchise. Perhaps with Dewey already dead, this would inspire Sydney to return to Woodsboro to once again duke it out with Ghostface.

What's more, Martha's death would definitely hit home for her kids, Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, played by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding respectfully. And since Heather Matarazzo returned for a small role in 2022's Scream, it seems logical that she might be back. And that actress has experience as a scream queen, including her role in Hostel 2.

We'll just have to wait and see what Kevin Williamson and company have up their sleeves for Scream 7. While we wait, check out the 2024 movie release dates.