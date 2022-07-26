Scream’s Jack Quaid Suited Back Up As Ghostface Recently To Less Deadly Results

It goes without saying that audiences were shocked when Scream 5's ending revealed Jack Quaid's Richie Kirsch to be one of the Ghostfaces wreaking havoc in Woodsboro. The actor was incredibly convincing in the role, enough to give some viewers chills. Well, the 30-year-old actor isn't quite done with the character, as he recently found another reason to don his costume. However, the results were less deadly this time around.

Jack Quaid was one of the many stars that attended San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend and, while there, he got back to his villainous roots by donning his Ghostface disguise. The Boys star posted about the moment on Twitter , saying that he had a good time walking the floor at the convention. That’s one sly way to avoid fans trailing around you for autographs and photos, I must say. Check out the post down below:

🔪Got to walk the floor a bit at #SDCC. Good times!👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/qq9Hef3fQJJuly 24, 2022 See more

The son of actors Randy Quaid and Meg Ryan attended the SDCC to promote his animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks, in which he lends his voice to Starfleet officer Brad Boimler. Despite the hype for all of that though, I'm pleased that he found a way to incorporate his horror work into the pop culture-infused event. As part of his Twitter thread, he posted a series of photos of himself in costume. While the iconic horror villain is known for causing pain and chaos, the persona ironically allowed the actor to live his best Comic-Con life:

So happy it’s finally back! Loved promoting Lower Decks and I was SO happy to see @LPontheleft had a booth there. Too bad I missed those guys. pic.twitter.com/Z9FHcSswVZJuly 24, 2022 See more

Jack Quaid also posted another tweet that featured photos reuniting with his former Hunger Games co-star, Jacqueline Emerson ,who played the ill-fated tribute Foxface. The dystopian film marked Quaid’s acting debut, and it also marked his first time playing a killer. (The Boys actor's character was responsible for the death of tribute Rue.) On that note, it was nice to see the two Hunger Games alums hugging it out:

Even ran into my old Hunger Games pal @jackie_emerson! pic.twitter.com/DPfUOaBAGTJuly 24, 2022 See more

Jack Quaid’s had some interesting acting gigs over the past few years, but his role as Richie in Scream 5 is definitely one of his most memorable performances. (Quaid even mastered the art of screaming in a horror film in the process.) The boyfriend of Sam Carpenter, the film’s female lead -- who was also the daughter of Scream villain Billy Loomis -- Richie filled a trope that's been present in the franchise for years. I'm speaking of the decision to have one's love interest turn out to be the cold-blooded killer.

You have to applaud Jack Quaid for finding a slick way to remain incognito during San Diego Comic-Con. Should he attend future conventions, I doubt he'd use the same disguise, which means we unfortunately won't be able to make him should a person in a Ghostface costume walk our way. But at least, no one got stabbed this time around, right?