See Dwayne Johnson Joke About His ‘Guns’ When Pulled Over By Police Officers In Viral TikTok

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, with the former wrestler transforming into a bankable movie star and producer right before our eyes. He’s also known for his sparkling personality and use of social media to directly communicate with fans. And now those fans can see Johnson joke about his “guns” while being pulled over by police officers, thanks to TikTok that’s already gone viral. Did the officer smell what The Rock was cooking? You can see for yourself.

Part of why Dwayne Johnson is so popular on social media is because he’s often sharing charming glimpses into his life, in addition to workout updates and hyping up new movies. As a result, he’s got millions of followers on apps like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok . He recently used the latter social media outlet to show a funny interaction he had with a police officer while being pulled over. Check it out below:

@therock (opens in new tab) Absolutely horrible joke, but impeccable timing. You’re welcome 😂🧀 XFL game day rollin’ up to the stadium. All love, gratitude and respect for our men and women keeping us all safe. 🙏🏾❤️ ♬ original sound - The Rock (opens in new tab)

How fun is that? Everyone gets pulled over from time to time, even an A-list celebrity like Dwayne Johnson. And in typical Rock fashion, he was sure to crack a joke in the middle of the situation, specifically about the “guns” that he’s got underneath his shirt at any point. And it looks like that officer was tickled by the interaction, even though it was in the middle of a traffic stop.

Dwayne Johnson shared this viral video with his over 67 million followers on TikTok, many of whom shared the clip or commented on it. The 50 year-old Hollywood A-lister has posted similar videos from his car, where he surprises tourists on celebrity bus tour s by popping in to say hi. And this time he was bringing the charm while pulled over. Although I have to wonder if he was speeding, or if there was another reason for this stop. Maybe he'll share more with us later.

In the clip The Rock also admits that his joke is a cheesy one, but he seemingly couldn't help it. We've seen Dwayne Johnson's penchant for joking around during various press tours with Kevin Hart, where the two actors are constantly ribbing each other. Given just how busy he is on any given day, it's nice to see that Johnson still doesn't take himself too seriously. Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us. Although I have to admit I've never been relaxed enough to crack a joke when being pulled over.

While Dwayne Johnson's star power only continues to grow, he did seemingly hit a speed bump with Black Adam. The movie didn't fare well critically, and was a box office bomb. What's more, there aren't currently any plans for the character with the new direction of the DC Universe. Given how long Johnson spent trying to get that movie made, it's definitely a disappointing turn of events.

Regardless, Dwayne Johnson has a number of exciting projects coming down the line. This includes Red One opposite Chris Evans. Jungle Cruise 2 is also in development at Disney, so he's making movs. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.