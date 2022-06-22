Holy Leg Day! Dwayne Johnson's Back With Another Rock Hard Look At His Black Adam Training

As a professional wrestler turned Hollywood superstar, Dwayne Johnson is known for his hulking physicality. The Rock has stayed super jacked over his years in the spotlight, helping to sell his roles in projects like Jumanji and the upcoming DC movie Black Adam. And Holy Leg Day! Johnson’s back with another rock hard look at his Black Adam training.

Plenty of actors have gotten in shape for their superhero roles, including names like Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson. Dwayne Johnson is no exception in this regard, and he’s been honest about how difficult it was to maintain his Black Adam physique throughout filming and reshoots. He recently posted on Instagram about his workouts, and his quadriceps look like tree trunks. Check it out for yourself below,

A post shared by therock (@therock) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I can smell what the Rock is cooking, and I think it’s something super protein-heavy. Here we can see how Dwayne Johnson’s hours in the gym ultimately pay off, especially leg day. The image we see hilariously edits his gym outfit into Black Adam’s uniform, as Johnson continues to promote his long-awaited DC debut. Luckily the project is nearly here.

The above image is just the latest update that Dwayne Johnson has posted from gym he uses to stay in his signature killer shape. His whopping 323 Instagram followers are no doubt used to seeing this location, usually with Johnson looking extremely swole in the process. And moviegoers are eager to see how this hard work translates to the screen when Black Adam finally hits theaters this fall.

In his post, Dwayne Johnson’s caption is short and sweet “Do not go gentle.” Since before Black Adam went into production, The Rock has been talking smack about how strong his comic book character is, and how the hierarchy of power in the DCEU is going to change with his upcoming blockbuster. And given just how massive Johnson’s legs are, I’m definitely feeling nervous for the team of heroes that Adam will be facing off against in the movie.

With jus a few months until Black Adam’s release, the marketing campaign for the project has definitely been kicking into high gear. The movie’s first trailer recently arrived online, featuring Dwayne Johnson’s title character and the various members of the Justice Society of America . As a reminder, you can check it out below,

Since the last DC movie The Batman wasn’t set in the main shared universe , the anticipation for Black Adam has definitely been building. Fans are eager to see how Dwayne Johnson’s character will shake up the DCEU, especially when finally crossing over with Zachary Levi’s Shazam . Because following Justice League, there haven’t been a ton of major crossover events in that universe.