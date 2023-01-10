See Julia Roberts’ Candid Reaction After Being Told She’s Not Actually A Roberts

Moviegoers have been familiar with Julia Roberts the movie star for over three decades. While they know the Oscar-winning actress by her legendary name, it might not be her real name. Recently, Roberts learned a surprising revelation about her famous last name while looking into her family history. The Pretty Woman star was told she’s not actually a Roberts in a viral clip.

The Hollywood icon got the surprising news while taking part in the popular PBS series Finding Your Roots. Roberts was taken aback after learning the man she thought was her great-great-grandfather was not related to her. This led to an otherworldly reaction from the Ticket to Paradise star upon finding out part of her family history wasn’t real. Check out the TikTok clip below to see Roberts’ full reaction.

The Best Friend’s Wedding star was completely flabbergasted and devastated by learning the unexpected secret. Roberts seemed bewildered after learning her rumored great-great-grandfather was dead before her great-grandparent was born. Like the true thespian she is, all her emotions came out upon finding out that part of her family history was a lie.

But the Oscar winner’s first reaction was only the beginning as she learned who her actual great-great-grandfather was from host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Roberts couldn’t hold back her bewilderment as she found her real family name was… Mitchell. Watch the Hollywood star take in her new family name with utter disbelief in the follow-up clip below.

Roberts collapsing into a fit of giggles couldn’t hide her disbelief over now being a Mitchell. She can see her processing this latest information while trying to hold it together in the clip. She seemed even more taken aback by the information about her great-great-grandmother and the circumstances surrounding more children being born after her husband’s death.

Hearing such an earth-shattering revelation would leave someone questioning their identity. All her life the film actress has been known as a Roberts and has known nothing else. Now, she must think of herself as a Mitchell. But the news doesn’t just affect her by her entire family, including her brother actor Eric Roberts and her niece actress Emma Roberts.

So, everyone, including the movie star, has been calling her by the wrong last name since she was born. Does this mean the Best Actress Oscar winner will have to change her name professionally? Or will she keep using the last name, Roberts? At this point, it’s a little late to change her famous last name this far into her illustrious career. Of course, this wasn't the first revelation fans have heard about Roberts in recent months.

