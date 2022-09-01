Madame Web’s Emma Roberts Explains Why She Was ‘So Excited’ To Join The Superhero Genre With The Mysterious Spider-Flick

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. There are a number of cinematic universes currently in play, including Sony’s franchise surrounding Spider-Man lore . One of the upcoming movies heading to theaters is Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson in the title role . The movie’s killer cast also includes American Horror Story icon Emma Roberts, who recently explained why she was “so excited” to join the superhero genre with the mysterious Spider-Flick.

The Madame Web movie is being directed by S.J. Clarkson, and features a strong cast of familiar faces including Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet. While their roles are still unconfirmed, Emma Roberts recently spoke about working with the strong ensemble on the upcoming blockbuster. As she explained to ET Online ,

I have to say, I was so excited to get to join the cast. I love Dakota Johnson. I love Sydney Sweeney. It's a really, really unique cast and story, so I'm really excited. It's been really fun to work with everyone. I can't wait for everyone to see it, for real, because it's so cool.

She’s not wrong. And while the contents of Madame Web are currently a total mystery to the public, it sounds like the cast and story of the project are what ultimately convinced Emma Roberts to take her role in the upcoming comic book flick. We’ll just have to wait and see if the Scream 4 actress gets involved in any of the big action sequences of the project.

Emma Roberts’ comments about Madame Web come as she’s promoting her new Hulu series Tell Me Lies. But eventually the conversation turned to her upcoming superhero movie debut, especially since so little about the project has actually been confirmed by the powers that be at Sony. Roberts was careful not to reveal anything about the movie’s contents, while helping to increase anticipation by sharing her excitement over the film’s cast. And with so many familiar faces, can you blame her?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Given how tight security on Madame Web has been, there are a number of fan theories about what the upcoming Spider-Verse movie might contain . This includes what characters the cast members will play. For instance, Emma Roberts is rumored to be playing Spider-Man’s mother Mary Parker, but that hasn’t been officially confirmed. It should be fascinating to see how connected to the lore Dakota Johnson’s upcoming movie ultimately is.

But prior to the release of Madame Web, moviegoers will be treated to another upcoming Spider-Verse flick: J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter movie. That movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson , and is the first movie in the burgeoning franchise to be released since the disappointing performance of Jared Leto’s Morbius . We’ll have to see if these next two movies are able to be more successful both critically and at the box office.