As James Bond Odds Continue To See Regé-Jean Page Riding High, Two Long Time Favorites Are Posing Quite A Challenge

This year’s Oscar nominations are finally in , and No Time To Die had a decent showing, with three nominations in the bank. However, this news comes with the bittersweet realization that Daniel Craig’s show stopping performance was predictably overlooked, and the lack of a Best Picture nod ranks as one of the biggest Oscar snubs of 2022 . Which means that the ride for the 25th James Bond film may finally be over, and Regé-Jean Page’s dominance in the Bond odds might start to solidify. However, two long time favorites are posing quite the challenge to his reign, as we get seemingly closer to the next 007.

Regé-Jean Page’s New (Old) Competitors In The James Bond Odds

Page, the Bridgerton alum that’s been dominating the field for some time, was last seen at the top of the pack . While those odds were from betting firm Ladbrokes, the field didn’t look all that different from the previous numbers US-Bookies had issued. That betting site has issued an updated outlook, and the good news is that Regé still has his top spot. The bad news, or better news depending on how you look at it, is that Henry Cavill and Idris Elba have seen sizable gains in their prospects. Here’s where the odds currently stand:

Regé-Jean Page - 3/1

Henry Cavill - 4/1

Idris Elba - 6/1

Tom Hardy 7/1

James Norton - 8/1

Richard Madden - 9/1

Jamie Dornan - 14/1

Tom Hopper - 16/1

Sam Heughan - 18/1

Jamie Bell - 20/1

Across two different providers of data, Tom Hardy was in a prime position to retake the top spot from Regé-Jean Page yet again. However, in this new update, The Witcher’s Henry Cavill has jumped into the runner up position, breaking his previous tie with James Norton. Another tie-breaker has sent some amazing news, as Idris Elba helped push Mr. Hardy into a fourth place showing, with his own impressive improvement.

Undoubtedly, that result comes from recent remarks from James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, who stated that Elba was “part of the conversation” for the future. However, rising odds can also lead to fading fortunes. While Idris’ tie-breaker saw him going up, previously rising competitor Jamie Dornan saw his odds going down; and he’s not the only former favorite to have fallen.

(Image credit: Focus Features/Paramount Pictures/Netflix)

Jamie Dornan, Richard Madden And Tom Hopper Are All Sitting In The Backfield

Jamie Dornan’s 8/1 finish in the previous round saw him looking like the victor of the previous 12/1 split he and Idris Elba once shared. That’s changed now, as Dornan has sunk back to 14/1, putting him in the back half of the 007 running. One bright side to the Belfast actor’s chances might be the fact that his snub at the Oscars might keep him in a position where his popularity doesn’t outweigh his novelty as a James Bond lead.

In this latest portrait, that section’s apparently the place to be if you were once on top of the game. Eternals hero Richard Madden had topped out the field not too long ago, and his downward slide continues with his 7/1 odds dropping to the current 9/1 sitting. Though Madden still has an advantage over fellow former king Umbrella Academy/Resident Evil star Tom Hopper, who’s gone from previously unseating Regé-Jean Page to 16/1 odds.

You never know what you’re going to get when it comes to the world of James Bond betting odds. The chase for the next 007 might find itself starting sooner than later, as Daniel Craig’s final bow in the world of James Bond movies is starting to pack up the show. No official timeline has been set, other than the vague statement that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will “start thinking about the future” at some time this year.