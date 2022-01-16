The Harry Potter Reunion Special And 5 Other Times Tom Felton And Emma Watson Were Totally Adorable Together

A series I’ve been a fan of for quite some time is Harry Potter. From the moment I found myself in the library, looking to read something new for the week and stumbling upon Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, I have had a deep love for these characters and everything they have had to offer. Two characters I found myself connecting with often were Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy.

Hermione was an inspiring female protagonist that was the brightest witch of her age and was always the source of information for anyone who needed it, and Draco was a misunderstood kid who came from a bad family who was often pressured to be perfect. Two completely different characters and yet I still found myself loving them, and more so even in the movies, where they were played by Emma Watson and Tom Felton, respectively.

Over the years of filming and to this day, the two actors have remained close friends, often hanging out and posting pics together. Recently, during the Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts reunion on HBO Max , they spent even more time talking about the other and their friendship, and that just made my inner fifth grader heart smile and have the need to talk about these two more.

So, here are some adorable friendship moments between both Tom Felton and Emma Watson that is sure to warm your Potterhead heart as well.

When They Both Talked About How Much They Loved Each Other During The Harry Potter Reunion

As mentioned before, one of the best moments so far is how they talked about their friendship during HBO's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, from Emma’s crush that she had on Tom to their friendship evolving as they grew up, and everything else they’ve done together. One of my favorite parts was Emma talking about how she “fell” for Tom back then.

I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don't know how to say it – I just fell in love with him.

I mean, I think I would too. How could you not love these two? Even from back then, she could see how cool he was.

And When Tom Went To Emma’s Premiere Of Beauty And The Beast To Support Her

After the Harry Potter series ended, all of its child stars went on to to do incredible things. Daniel Radcliffe starred in several independent films, Rupert Grint has appeared in the Apple TV+ show Servant along with other projects, and Emma Watson has become an even bigger movie star, appearing in some hits like Little Woman, Noah, and of course, Beauty and the Beast.

For the premiere, Tom Felton arrived there with fellow Harry Potter co-star, Matthew Lewis, in support of her movie, via Entertainment Tonight . While Felton had skipped the red carpet for the evening, he was still there to show his love for his friend. And what support that was, as Beauty and the Beast ended up making over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office during its run.

When Tom Posted A Throwback Video Of Them Competing On The Set Of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone

You gotta love those behind-the-scenes clips that we sometimes get from the Harry Potter cast , and this is again one of them. Posted on Instagram and captioned “always the competitive one @emmawatson,” Tom shared a video of him and Watson behind the scenes of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, playing a game of slap hands.

It’s always fun to see these two so young again after so long, but it’s even more enjoyable to see that their competitive spirit still remains strong even to this day from his caption.

And When Tom Felton Taught Emma Watson How To Use His Guitar

Fun fact - if you didn’t already know, Tom Felton is actually a great singer who’s released EP’s before, and knows how to play the guitar. In another fun pic posted to Instagram back in 2019, Tom Felton shared a sweet picture of him teaching Emma Watson how to play guitar, captioning it, “Quick learner x.”

To be honest, Emma has proved she can sing with Beauty and the Beast, but I don’t expect any EPs of her own music to come out anytime soon. I would love to hear her and Tom sing together.

When Emma Watson Tweeted Out Her Support For Tom Felton’s Original Series On YouTube

As mentioned before, everyone’s had their own projects since Harry Potter had ended, and Origin was one of those for Tom Felton, a sci-fi series that had premiered on YouTube Premium back in 2018.

Emma Watson this time returned the favor for her friend in a tweet that she sent out supporting Felton’s new show, saying that it was out soon, and congratulating her “old friend.”

I know they’re not that much older, but when you’ve had a friendship for twenty years, it feels only right to acknowledge it that way. They truly are the sweetest, aren’t they?

And When Emma Watson Tweeted Out A Video Of Her And Tom Skating Together

This is probably one of my favorite moments between the two of them, just because it’s so wholesome. I’m starting to think that Emma Watson likes to try new things with Felton, because we first saw the guitar on this list, and now we see her learning to be a pro-skater.

Alright, while that might be a bit of an exaggeration, it’s still cute as hell. Emma Watson, on the same day she tweeted out her support of Origin, also posted a video on Twitter of her holding onto Tom on the back of his skateboard as they sailed down a pier together, captioning it, “#TFToleratingmysubparskatingskillssince1999.”

It’s even funnier to watch when you can hear Felton saying to her in the video jokingly, “Easy with the wobblin’, keep your feet still.”

I have a feeling that if they were riding a broom together, it would probably be just as wobbly as a skateboard, but unfortunately we won’t get to see that day anytime soon.