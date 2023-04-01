Seth Rogen Confirms Absolutely Wild Super Mario Bros. Movie Entrance Song, And Fan Reactions Are Priceless

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is sure to make gamers watching from their theater seats feel nostalgic. A new trailer revealed iconic characters like Mario’s arch-nemesis Donkey Kong will be featured. Seth Rogen, who will be playing Donkey Kong, confirmed what his wild entrance song will be, and the fan reactions are priceless.

This upcoming video game adaptation’s official Twitter posted a video of Seth Rogen introducing us to one of the most memorable songs in video game history: "The DK Rap." This is apparently the song we will hear as his version of Donkey Kong makes an epic entrance in the movie. Rogen hilariously described this song as “objectively one of the worst rap songs of all time.” As he’s watching "The DK Rap" music video, the Superbad actor can’t ignore the outlandish sight of Donkey Kong propelling himself in the air with his own farts, but he does admit the rampaging ape’s dance moves are “sick.” Take a look at this humorous promotional video below.

DK Rap is straight-up 🍌🍌🍌#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/SVKzaTSB7zMarch 30, 2023 See more

Who would have thought that "The DK Rap" would be one of The Super Mario Bros. Easter eggs we didn’t know we wanted? As Seth Rogen wasn’t afraid to share his reaction to the rather cheesy rap, fans on the internet weighed in, like this one Twitter user , who made sure to stand against what this voice actor called “one of the worst rap songs of all time.”

“This is objectively the worst rap song ever.” pic.twitter.com/thW3cTGaW6March 30, 2023 See more

So, I guess there are some strong defenders out for "The DK Rap." Another one would be this Twitter meme that revealed Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong voice , which got as much roasting as Chris Pratt’s controversial accent did as Mario.

pic.twitter.com/n3G4TilGdbMarch 30, 2023 See more

The DK Rap was first heard in Donkey Kong 64 back in 1999, where it received a mixed reception, but is still famous today for its campy quality. Among all the Twitter users giving Donkey Kong-styled smacks at Rogen for what he said about the rap, this tweet actually defends the Freaks and Geeks star for his opinion and sheds light on the possible reasoning why this rap could be featured in the movie.

I like how there are people are giving Seth crap for saying the DK Rap is "objectively one of the worst raps songs", when that was clearly meant to be the whole joke behind the DK Rap.

We have a lot to look forward to for the new Super Mario Bros. Movie. For one thing, the animation looks amazing as we delve into the colorful Mushroom World. We’ll get to hear the vocal stylings of Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy and more. Plus, after finding out we get to hear this classic campy gem, fans like the person who put up this Twitter post will be revved up.

IT IS OFFICIAL BABY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WKNXmKuPkVMarch 30, 2023 See more