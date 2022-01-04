Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Shares Shirtless Set Photo Alongside Mark Wahlberg, And Holy Abs

2021 was an eventful year for most, but I don’t think I could have topped Simu Liu’s year unless I won the lottery along with a one way trip to Malibu. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star reviewed his massive year, led by a shirtless picture of him next to Mark Wahlberg in the Dominican Republic, and there’s some serious ab action happening.

In one of the most epic Instagram posts I’ve ever seen, Simu Liu relayed the year he’s had and all the amazing things he’s been able to do, and I’ve got to say, it sounds like one hell of a year. While Shang-Chi may have been his major release in 2021, he also had been filming Arthur the King with Mark Wahlberg. You can see the photo of the two together, along with a number of other impressive pictures and an explanatory caption below:

A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu) A photo posted by on

While I don’t think his ab muscles could get any more perfect and a photo with Mark Wahlberg is pretty hard to top, the entire photo roll of Simu Liu’s post is pretty awesome. He, of course, included one on set with his Shang-Chi co-stars Awkwafina and Benedict Wong, but he also has photos featuring Sandra Oh and Loki’s Tom Hiddleston.

It wasn’t all work for Simu Liu in 2021, either; he made time for a lot of fun too. He shared photos of himself hanging out with life-long friends, in his very first owned home, and at SNL, where he acted as host and was able to see Taylor Swift live. Liu’s apparently a fan, because he mentions the now famous scarf in his caption when talking about Swift.

If you weren’t already jealous enough about Simu Liu’s Mark Wahlberg and Shang-Chi filled year, apparently he had such an amazing year that he couldn’t fit all the pictures in one post, so he expanded even more in his caption. Not pictured, among a number other impressive endeavors, is the release of a new song , him throwing the first pitch at a Giants game , and the adoption of a new dog, which apparently has her own Instagram following herself.

Fans seem to be reveling in the jam-packed year, and congratulations are certainly present in the comment section of the post. Some fans are taking the sarcastic route, though, and are jokingly saying that he didn’t accomplish enough last year, and that maybe he could step it up a bit in 2022. I would be shocked if anyone could top a year like Simu Liu’s 2021, though.