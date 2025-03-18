The Sheriff’s Office Has Confirmed An Updated Timeline For Betsy Arakawa’s Death After Doctor’s Office Made Its Stunning Admission

The death of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa has had as many twists and turns as a Hollywood movie. While the fact that both were found dead together certainly led to rampant speculation, it was initially not suspected to be a suspicious death. But since then things have morphed into something even more tragic than it seemed, and now new details have emerged that require changes in the established timeline of events.

It has previously been believed that Betsy Arakawa had passed away on February 11, as that was the last day that it had been confirmed she communicated with anybody. Hackman, it is believed, lived in the house for about a week before dying of heart failure, perhaps not even realizing his wife was dead due to the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.

Gene Hackman’s Wife Lived At Least One Day Longer Than Previously Believed

However, in a statement to Today from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, it’s now confirmed that phone records indicate that Betsy Arakawa made three phone calls on February 12, all to a local medical center. This means she was alive at least one day longer than had been believed. The same medical center also attempted to call her once, but the call was missed.

While it is possible that Arakawa didn’t place the calls herself, it’s believed, at least for now, that she did. It’s also unclear what the nature of the calls was, but considering that she would pass away sometime after these calls of hantavirus, it’s not difficult to believe she was looking for medical information.

Hackman and Arakawa’s Death Has Benn Full Of Startling Revelations

When we first learned that both Gene Hackman and his wife had been found dead in their home, many suggested unfortunate, but otherwise mundane possibilities, like a carbon monoxide leak. It was shocking, and more than a little heartbreaking when we learned the pair had not died simultaneously, but that Hackman had possibly died as much as a week after his wife... perhaps without realizing what had happened to her. He had been suffering from the advance stages of Alzheimer's which may have also contributed to his death.

The exact timeline of deaths is potentially important, if for no other reason than to determine how the inheritance of Hackman’s and Arakawa’s estate is to be handled. New Mexico law determines death to be simultaneous if they take place as much as five days apart, so any additional changes in the timeline could result in changes to how the estate is handled.

Whether this is the end of the new information is anybody's guess. There may be more information still to be uncovered that will continue to change our understanding of what happened.